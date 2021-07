The Morehead State University Foundation has announced the establishment of the Tresia Swain Memorial Scholarship Fund, a fund to benefit Morehead State University students. Swain (Class of 1980 and 1986) grew up in Fleming County. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art, certification in remedial reading and a Master of Arts in K-12 Education, from Morehead State. Swain spent 27 years as an educator, first serving as a teacher and then principal of Rowan County Middle School for 15 years. She was the leading force in the inspired design of a new middle school facility that opened in 2011, six months before her retirement.