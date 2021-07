Another day, another crucial NL West ball game. The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. The Padres have taken the first two of this three-game stretch and will be looking to complete the sweep, while the Dodgers will be looking to steal a game on the road against their division rival. Tonight’s matchup promises some great baseball, so it’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Dodgers Padres prediction and pick.