Something for fans of old-school Peugeots this week in the shape of a car from the glorious days when products bearing the lion badge had functional suspension. The 306 was Peugeot's Golf rival. Featuring neat styling by Pininfarina, it was built at (among many other places around the world) the old Rootes factory at Ryton near Rugby for nearly ten years. Peugeot had bought that plant for the notional sum of one US dollar from Chrysler, who used to make Avengers there.