Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93.

The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents , and Studio One .

“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

Linville, who appeared in over 100 films and TV shows, attended a high school in Long Beach, California , and worked as an oral surgeon’s assistant prior to studying acting.

One of the most notable roles Linville has played is the character of Amy Sinclair, a drug addict whose daughter is almost taken from her as a part of an illegal adoption scam, in the long-running CBS drama The Guiding Light.

Her higher-profile movie projects include appearances in 1976’s A Star is Born and Gable and Lombard .

Outside of acting, Linville was also the author of a biographical book titled Joanne Linville’s Seven Steps to an Acting Craft .

She also taught a course called “The Power of Language” at her acting and theatre academy in LA.

Linville was married to actor/director Mark Rydell from 1962 until their divorce in 1973. She is survived by Rydell, her children, Amy and Christopher, her grandchildren, Austen, Ruby, and Ginger, and great-grandson Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

