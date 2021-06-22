Cancel
Harvey Keitel, 82, makes sartorial statement in suit and sandals as he is joined by wife Daphna Kastner, 60, at Lansky premiere in LA

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

He plays famed mobster Meyer Lansky in a new big screen crime drama.

And Harvey Keitel headlined a premiere for the movie in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The veteran actor, 82, made a sartorial statement pairing his black shirt and two-piece suit with sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRYmf_0aba6W1300
Star power: He plays famed mobster Meyer Lansky in a new big screen crime drama. And Harvey Keitel headlined a premiere for the movie in Los Angeles on Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdzjO_0aba6W1300
Couple: Keitel was accompanied to the premiere by his wife of 20 years, Daphna Kastner, 60, who wore a sleeveless black top with an animal print skirt and perspex sandal heels

Keitel's credits include a string of critically acclaimed movies including Mean Streets, Taxi Drive, Thelma & Louise, Reservoir Dogs, The Piano, Pulp Fiction and The Irishman.

He was accompanied to the premiere by his wife of 20 years, Daphna Kastner.

Kastner, 60, wore a sleeveless black top with an animal print skirt and stepped out in perspex sandal heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtnlU_0aba6W1300
Smart and casual: The veteran actor, 82, made a sartorial statement by pairing his black shirt and two-piece suit with sandals

Lansky is written and directed by Eytan Rockaway and it's his second feature.

Starring with Keitel, but not at the screening, are Sam Worthington, Anya Taylor Joy and Minka Kelly.

Castmembers who did walk the red carpet included David James Elliott, John Magaro, David Cade and Danny A. Abeckaser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryVC6_0aba6W1300
Helmer: Lansky, in which the aging gangster relives his life of crime during an interview with a reporter., is written and directed by Eytan Rockaway and it's his second feature film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjcVv_0aba6W1300
Cast shot: Keitel posed for a group photo with Rockaway and supporting cast David Cade, David James Elliott, John Magaro and Danny A. Abeckaser

Several famous faces came out to show support for the film in which the aging Lansky relives his life of crime during an interview with a reporter.

Twilight Saga star Peter Facinelli, 47, posed for photos looking chiseled with a neatly trimmed full beard.

He wore an indigo denim shirt with pale gray jeans and white trainers.

On hand, too, were actors David Arquette, Lukas Haas and Emile Hirsch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idNLp_0aba6W1300
On the guest list: Twilight Saga star Peter Facinelli, 47, posed for photos looking chiseled with a neatly trimmed beard. He wore an indigo denim shirt with pale gray jeans and white trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kXHK_0aba6W1300
Famous face: David Arquette, 49, was on the guest list and he put on a dapper display in a pinstripe suit which he wore with a gray tie and a kerchief in the breast pocket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22twxb_0aba6W1300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZfPR_0aba6W1300

Arquette, 49, was dapper in a pinstripe suit which he wore with a gray tie and a kerchief in the breast pocket.

Former child star Haas, 45, had on a black leather jacket over a blue t-shirt and added blue pants and white sneakers.

Hirsch, 36, also opted for a leather jacket which he wore with a red t-shirt, gray trousers and three-tone trousers.

Model CJ Franco, 30, put on a busty show as she arrived in a satin jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, Sharknado actress Cassie Scerbo, 31, flaunted cleavage, too, in a revealing white mini dress with semi-sheer batwing sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jp2U0_0aba6W1300
Slinky: Model CJ Franco, 30, put on a busty show as she arrived in a satin jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and plunging neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rY1rl_0aba6W1300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBhCd_0aba6W1300
