Harvey Keitel, 82, makes sartorial statement in suit and sandals as he is joined by wife Daphna Kastner, 60, at Lansky premiere in LA
He plays famed mobster Meyer Lansky in a new big screen crime drama.
And Harvey Keitel headlined a premiere for the movie in Los Angeles on Monday night.
The veteran actor, 82, made a sartorial statement pairing his black shirt and two-piece suit with sandals.
Keitel's credits include a string of critically acclaimed movies including Mean Streets, Taxi Drive, Thelma & Louise, Reservoir Dogs, The Piano, Pulp Fiction and The Irishman.
He was accompanied to the premiere by his wife of 20 years, Daphna Kastner.
Kastner, 60, wore a sleeveless black top with an animal print skirt and stepped out in perspex sandal heels.
Lansky is written and directed by Eytan Rockaway and it's his second feature.
Starring with Keitel, but not at the screening, are Sam Worthington, Anya Taylor Joy and Minka Kelly.
Castmembers who did walk the red carpet included David James Elliott, John Magaro, David Cade and Danny A. Abeckaser.
Several famous faces came out to show support for the film in which the aging Lansky relives his life of crime during an interview with a reporter.
Twilight Saga star Peter Facinelli, 47, posed for photos looking chiseled with a neatly trimmed full beard.
He wore an indigo denim shirt with pale gray jeans and white trainers.
On hand, too, were actors David Arquette, Lukas Haas and Emile Hirsch.
Arquette, 49, was dapper in a pinstripe suit which he wore with a gray tie and a kerchief in the breast pocket.
Former child star Haas, 45, had on a black leather jacket over a blue t-shirt and added blue pants and white sneakers.
Hirsch, 36, also opted for a leather jacket which he wore with a red t-shirt, gray trousers and three-tone trousers.
Model CJ Franco, 30, put on a busty show as she arrived in a satin jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and plunging neckline.
Meanwhile, Sharknado actress Cassie Scerbo, 31, flaunted cleavage, too, in a revealing white mini dress with semi-sheer batwing sleeves.