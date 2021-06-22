Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European Stocks Close Mostly Higher as Traders Await Powell Testimony

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Miami
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday as investors assessed the outlook on inflation and interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up by nearly 0.3%, having fluctuated between gains and losses earlier in the day. Most sectors and major bourses were in positive territory, with basic resources shares climbing 1.3% to lead gains.

www.nbcmiami.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Pan European#U S Federal Reserve#French#Universal Music Group#European Central Bank#Trans Pacific Partnership#The Euronext Amsterdam#Land Securities#British Land#Jpmorgan#Zur Rose Group#Shop Apotheke Europe#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Business
Country
Chile
News Break
Brexit
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar falls as euro climbs in risky FX rout

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Thursday from a three-month high hit late in the previous session, mainly due to strength in the euro after the European Central Bank set a new inflation target and as concerns grew over the spread of COVID variants. Softness in...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks Set to Close Higher Following Release of Fed Minutes

US stocks were on track to close higher, with the S&P hitting a record high following the release of the Fed minutes. Minutes of the June 15 to 16 Federal Open Market Committee meeting did show further discussion of reducing the Fed's asset purchases, and plans for more to come. However, there was general agreement that while the tapering could occur sooner than expected, conditions were not right to move forward right away. In short, it was "prudent" to begin preparations, but with no clear timeline on when to act.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Fluctuate Before Closing Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Wednesday before eventually ending the session modestly higher. With the uptick on the day, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq once again reached new record closing highs. The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the Nasdaq...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Euro zone bond yields fall as ECB strategy review eyed

(Removes incorrect reference to day of the week in paragraph 1) * Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged down on Thursday as a global bond rally continued while investor focus turned to the European Central Bank’s strategy review. European Central...
Marketsinvesting.com

FOMC Minutes Highlight FX Policy Divergences

The June FOMC minutes confirm that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to tapering asset purchases. According to today’s release, “various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings.” The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher on the back of the release, as the Fed minutes support renewed greenback demand. U.S. policy-makers are growing more comfortable with the idea of reducing asset purchases, and an announcement could be made as quickly as the fourth quarter of 2021.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. jumps as S&P & Nasdaq post record closing peak after June 15-16 FOMC Minutes

On Wednesday, a slew of US stock indices had wrapped up the session modestly higher with S&P 500 and Nasdaq extending their recent rounds of record-setting rallies, as Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve policy meet released earlier in the day, had stressed an uneven economic recovery in the United States, signalling that the latest US Fed policy meet had underscored a US economy which had yet to be prepared to begin a taper-talk.
Marketsdailyforex.com

FOMC Minutes Trigger Risk-Off Flow

Yesterday’s release of the most recent FOMC meeting minutes revealed further evidence that the Federal Reserve is broadly aware that the unprecedented QE program, which has been running for several years now, is going to have to be wound down in the foreseeable future. The key quote from the minutes was:
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cut losses after Fed minutes

* Colombian peso drops 1.4% as oil prices slide * Chilean constitution drafting process in focus (Updates prices after Fed minutes,) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies cut a chunk of their session losses on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting took the dollar a leg lower, while sliding oil prices pushed Colombia's peso to two-month lows. Brazil's real was down 0.4%, having lost up to 1.6% earlier on Wednesday to hit a one-month trough, while Mexico's peso reversed its losses entirely. Rising copper prices helped Chile's peso recover after losing as much as 1.3%. It was last trading down 0.5%. Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialize. "It wasn't a big change. I don't think there's any big takeaways from this other than they are going to begin talking about tapering at the next meeting officially, which is not unexpected," said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management in Jupiter, Florida. Emerging market currencies had taken a hit after the Fed's last meeting when it sounded surprisingly hawkish. Fears of a sooner-than-expected tapering brought back memories of a dive in 2013, while potentially higher U.S. interest rates narrow the gap between interest rates which make EM currencies attractive. Colombia's peso dropped 1.4% to 3,828 per dollar. Oil prices slid as investors feared this week's collapse in OPEC+ talks could mean more supply, not less, is on the way. Anti-government protests, the coronavirus pandemic, and a second credit rating downgrade have knocked the oil exporting Andean currency down almost 11% this year, compared to an over 40% rise in crude prices. In Chile, all eyes are now on the process for drafting a new constitution. Delegates on Sunday chose a woman from Chile's majority indigenous Mapuche people to lead them in the process. Peru's sol extended losses to a fifth straight session as thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Tuesday to protest uncertainty over the result of the presidential election a month ago. Sources said socialist Pedro Castillo, expected to be confirmed as Peru's next president, is drawing up a "hybrid" Cabinet of technocrats and political allies, with a moderate in line to run the economy ministry. He expects mining firms to accept 'prudent' tax changes, a top adviser told Reuters Most Latam stock markets rose, with Brazil's Bovespa pulling away from two-month lows. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1340.19 -0.47 MSCI LatAm 2540.62 0.65 Brazil Bovespa 127051.43 1.56 Mexico IPC 50066.32 0.03 Chile IPSA 4174.43 0.21 Argentina MerVal 63014.96 -0.862 Colombia COLCAP 1286.56 1.14 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2298 -0.38 Mexico peso 19.9485 0.31 Chile peso 750 -0.47 Colombia peso 3828 -1.37 Peru sol 3.9495 -0.21 Argentina peso 95.9400 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Maintains Gains After Fed Minutes Point to Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar maintained a strong tone in early European trade Thursday after the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the world’s most influential central bank is moving towards tightening monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Crude Oil Prices Fall Again As Markets Digest Fed Minutes

Oil prices finished lower again Wednesday following a choppy session while equities mostly gained as the markets digested Federal Reserve minutes signaling a policy change was coming but not imminent. Minutes of the Fed's policy meeting last month acknowledged that inflation had outpaced expectations and the central bank will need...
StocksNBC Miami

Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as Investors Take Off Risk Amid Global Markets Slide

The price of bitcoin dropped Thursday as investors began shedding risk amid an equity markets decline. Fears of a slowing global economic comeback caused by the potential spread of the Covid-19 delta variant appeared to be behind investors move into safer assets like Treasurys. Bitcoin traded at $32,500, down about...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 edges higher, holds gains after Fed minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday and held its gains after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its last meeting, which showed officials divided on economic signals. According to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting, Fed officials that substantial further...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Slide As Inflation Worries Mount

Global stock markets fell sharply Thursday as fears of what strong inflation might mean settled in. Europe's top benchmarks were trading around 2.0 percent lower in afternoon deals following some heavy losses in Asia. In New York, the Dow Jones index also slumped in early exchanges. On Wednesday, the US...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as dollar strengthens after Fed minutes

* U.S. Treasury yields continue fall (Adds details, updates prices) July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting highlighted inflationary pressures and confirmed that asset purchases tapering is on the cards this year. Spot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy