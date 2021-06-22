Budgell helps Newburyport baseball rally past Pentucket in tournament opener

NEWBURYPORT — Monday was the kind of day Jax Budgell dreamed about when he transferred back to his hometown school this past summer. After playing three seasons of high school ball at the Tilton School in New Hampshire, Budgell returned to Newburyport High for his senior year due to the pandemic and rejoined his old youth teammates for one last ride. With the Saint Anselm commit in tow the Clippers won the Cape Ann League Kinney Division title and earned a date with archrival Pentucket to open their Division 3 North tournament run.