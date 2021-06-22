Assiniboia Downs Results Monday June 21st, 2021

Runner Sha’Carri Richardson was excluded from the U.S. relay team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, meaning she will not be able to compete at all, the Associated Press reports. After taking first place in the 100-meter event during Olympic trials, Richardson’s participation in the event was cast in doubt after she tested positive for cannabis, leading to a 30-day suspension. Despite many big names in sports jumping to her defense, U.S. track officials opted not to include her on their roster for track and field events, even though they could have chosen her for the 4x100-meter relay race, which is slated to take place after her suspension is over. Richardson revealed in an interview following the suspension that she had used marijuana in a moment of “emotional panic” after learning during an interview that her biological mother had died. “Not making an excuse or looking for any empathy... but being in that position of my life and finding out something like that... that definitely was a heavy topic,” she said on the Today show.