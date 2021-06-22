Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday June 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 16 days ago

7th-$28,073, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

www.ftimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stakes#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Delta Downs Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

4th-$7,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BasketballFrankfort Times

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 29 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. WLPtsPvHighLow. 1. Las Vegas (13)144167112.
SportsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Sha’Carri Richardson Excluded From U.S. Relay Team

Runner Sha’Carri Richardson was excluded from the U.S. relay team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, meaning she will not be able to compete at all, the Associated Press reports. After taking first place in the 100-meter event during Olympic trials, Richardson’s participation in the event was cast in doubt after she tested positive for cannabis, leading to a 30-day suspension. Despite many big names in sports jumping to her defense, U.S. track officials opted not to include her on their roster for track and field events, even though they could have chosen her for the 4x100-meter relay race, which is slated to take place after her suspension is over. Richardson revealed in an interview following the suspension that she had used marijuana in a moment of “emotional panic” after learning during an interview that her biological mother had died. “Not making an excuse or looking for any empathy... but being in that position of my life and finding out something like that... that definitely was a heavy topic,” she said on the Today show.
SportsFrankfort Times

Column: A few puffs and a bad rule do Richardson in

She could have — make that should have — been a breakout star in an Olympics desperate for any kind of positive jolt. Sha'Carri Richardson has the look and she has the goods, and it wasn’t out of the question to picture her walking around Tokyo with a pair of gold medals draped around her neck.
TennisTimes Daily

Olympic travel a big challenge for some Pacific Island teams

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Famous athletes in sports like tennis and golf heading to the Tokyo Olympics will probably arrive in Japan at the front of the plane. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results CMR-7-Add

7th_$43,200, stk, 3YO, 1 3/16mi, clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$12,000, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

1881 — William Renshaw sets the record for the shortest men’s championship match by time and games by beating John T. Hartley 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 in 37 minutes at Wimbledon.
SportsFrankfort Times

Canterbury Park Entries, Wednesday July 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1My Dominator (L), 119L. Valenzuela7-4-1Bruce Riecken8/1. 2Star Mission (M), 119L. Mawing1-4-4Perry Wolff12/1. 4Stone Secret (L), 124I. Hernandez6-2-1Tony Rengstorf7/2. 5Go for a Ride (L), 124R. Eikleberry6-6-6Esteban Martinez2/1. 6Own the Town (L), 119R. Fuentes1-3-9Chris Richard6/1. 7Toil and Trouble (L), 119L. Wade6-1-4Heath Lawrence9/2.
GamblingFrankfort Times

Sam Houston Race Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$7,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
TennisFrankfort Times

Rafael Nadal to make return to competition with debut in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court tournament in Washington. The Citi Open announced Thursday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the July 31 to Aug. 8 event that serves as a U.S. Open tuneup.
BaseballFrankfort Times

This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

1896 — Philadelphia’s Ed Delahanty hit four home runs in a losing effort, a 9-8 loss to Chicago. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GamblingFrankfort Times

Thistledown Entries, Tuesday

1st_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
TravelFrankfort Times

Na cites travel restrictions in pulling out of British Open

Kevin Na has withdraw from the British Open next week at Royal St. George's because of the international travel requirements getting to England. He was replaced in the field by two-time major champion Martin Kaymer. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
SportsFrankfort Times

Belmont Park Entries, Saturday July 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fort Ticonderoga , 119J. Ortizx-x-xClaude McGaughey III7/2. 2Doctor Jeff , 119. Rider TBAx-x-xRudy Rodriguez5/2. 4Big Invasion , 119D. Davisx-x-xChristophe Clement9/2. 5Indy Event , 119. Rider TBA6-5-xJames Chapman20/1. 6Piqua , 119J. Velazquezx-x-xH. Motion4/1. 7Flip the Script , 119L. Saezx-x-xThomas Albertrani15/1. 8Just Say When , 119J. Rosariox-x-xWesley...
SportsFrankfort Times

Grande Prairie Entries, Sunday July 11th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Hes a Firefox , 124F. Fuentes5-8-1Nellie Pigeau9/2. 3Meet At Jakes , 124D. Badaloo6-6-6Godfrey Weaselhead6/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy