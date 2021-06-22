Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kim sister derides US official, dismisses chances for talks

By HYUNG-JIN KIM, KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 16 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed prospects for an early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying Tuesday that U.S. expectations of talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”. Kim Yo Jong’s blunt statement indicates that the diplomatic...

www.ftimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Ap#North Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
HealthFrankfort Times

Seoul spy agency: No sign NKorean leader has been vaccinated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — There is no sign that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been inoculated against the coronavirus and his country hasn't received any foreign vaccines, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday. The National Intelligence Service told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that it hasn’t detected...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

North Korea-linked hackers accessed South's atomic energy institute, Seoul says

July 8 (UPI) -- North Korea-affiliated hackers infiltrated the South's Atomic Energy Research Institute and data was breached for 12 days, Seoul's spy agency said. South Korean lawmakers who met with local reporters Thursday after a briefing said that the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute was the target of Pyongyang-backed cybercriminals, but the "most sensitive information" was not accessed during the attack, KBS reported.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

AP reporter stuns Biden State Department spokesperson during press briefing

An Associated Press reporter challenged the State Department spokesperson over statements that the Biden administration has honored international agreements that were negotiated under the previous administration. During Tuesday's State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price highlighted President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and the possibility of continuing...
WorldNewsweek

North Korea Refusing Entrance to Chinese Diplomats, Building Guard Posts Along Border

North Korea is barring Chinese diplomats from entering the country and building guard posts and concrete structures along its shared border with China to block any illegal crossings, according to South Korea's spy agency. The National Intelligence Agency privately briefed South Korean lawmakers Thursday on North Korea's efforts to stop Chinese entry into the country, the Associated Press reported.
WorldBBC

Russia offers North Korea Covid vaccines again as crisis worsens

Russia has offered North Korea Covid vaccines once again, amid reports that a harsh lockdown is leading to extreme hunger. Pyongyang has refused vaccines and aid from a number of countries. It has instead sealed borders to try and keep the virus out but that has affected trade with China....
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Slimmed-down Kim Jong Un makes appearance at mausoleum

July 8 (UPI) -- A visibly thinner Kim Jong Un visited the tomb of his biological grandfather Kim Il Sung, according to state media Thursday, the 27th death anniversary of the founding leader of North Korea. The visit came a day after false rumors about an alleged blockade of Pyongyang...
PoliticsNew York Post

Kim Jong Un’s major weight loss reportedly not affecting his rule

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s major weight loss has not affected his ability to rule the Hermit Kingdom, a South Korea lawmaker briefed by a spy agency says in a new report. “If there is an abnormality in his health, there should be signs that drugs are being imported...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. envoy on North Korea speaks with Chinese counterpart

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The United States' top envoy for North Korea spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said, after Pyongyang's repeated rejection of the Biden administration's attempts to establish dialogue. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier its special representative on the Korean...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Israel’s growing ties to China are testing its relationship with the U.S.

David Feith, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, is a former deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs. How will Israel’s transition to a post-Benjamin Netanyahu government change Israel’s vital relationship with the United States? Much of the focus has been on policies toward Iran and the Palestinians, but there is another issue with enormous potential to solidify or harm the U.S.-Israeli relationship: Israel’s economic and technological ties with China.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Saudi deputy defense minister meeting with Biden officials

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, is meeting with top Biden administration officials including national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed plans for the meeting, which will also include State Department and Pentagon officials. Prince Khalid is not expected to...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Russians flee North Korea amid COVID-19 concerns

July 6 (UPI) -- A "Russian town" in North Korea has emptied out after Moscow decided to evacuate Russian nationals from the country, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said, as North Korea's plans for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout remain in limbo. The Russian mission in North Korea said in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy