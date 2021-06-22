Special Weather Statement issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRIMES...BURLESON BRAZOS AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1256 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Caldwell to near Millican. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Caldwell, Somerville, Snook, Millican, Kyle Field, Wellborn, Lyons, Deanville, Independence and Carlos.