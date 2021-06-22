Cancel
NFL

Las Vegas LGBTQ groups praise Raider Carl Nassib for coming out as gay

By Tiffany Lane
news3lv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Raider Carl Nassib made history Monday. "I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," he said in a video on his Instagram account Monday. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

NFLWashington Post

Washington’s Jerry Smith among those who paved the way for Carl Nassib’s coming out as gay

For Bonnie Gilchrist, sister of the late Jerry Smith, former all-pro tight end for Washington’s football team in the 1960s and ’70s, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib’s decision to come out as gay on Monday was personal. Thirty-five years ago, Smith, who played his entire NFL career as a closeted gay man, became the first known professional athlete to die of AIDS. He was 43.
NFLVox

I’m a gay ex-NFL player. I can’t wait until players like Carl Nassib don’t need to “come out.”

This week, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay on Instagram. He’s the first active player in the NFL to be out publicly — a major milestone for men’s sports. Nassib’s announcement was quickly supported by the NFL community and his team, making it seem like his roster spot will be safe for the upcoming season. In a masculine, cutthroat league where players can be released at a moment’s notice for any reason, broad acceptance of Nassib marks a shift.
NFLchatsports.com

While praising Carl Nassib, Bruce Smith says 90s Buffalo Bills had gay players

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay last week, becoming the first active NFL player to do so in the process. Prior to Nassib, many NFL players have come out following the end of their playing career. Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith shared his support for Nassib this weekend and also spoke about the 90s-era teams.
NFLchatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is The First Openly Gay Active Player In NFL History

Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders is only the 16th known homosexual or bisexual player in the 101-year history of the National Football League (out of more than 26,600 players). He is the first active player to do so. There have been hundreds of others, of course, but we...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

NFL Says "Football Is Gay" In Pride Month Ad Following Carl Nassib's Announcement

Days after Carl Nassib publicly came out as gay, the NFL is closing out Pride Month with a special message. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders star shared a video to his Instagram page where he made his announcement regarding his sexuality. "What's up people, I'm Carl Nassib, I'm at my house here in Westchester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," the Raiders star began.
NFLyr.media

Carl Nassib Comes Out, NFL Rallies with Support

The NFL posted a video to their official Twitter account Monday announcing their unequivocal support of the LGBTQ community. The 30-second clip began with the words “football is gay” in all white, contrasted against a black screen. This text was followed by a series of slogans with the same theme: football is lesbian, football is transgender, football is for everyone.
NFLPosted by
Benzinga

New NFL Video Proclaims 'Football Is Gay' In Support Of Carl Nassib

As Pride Month draws to a close, the National Football League has released an online video that proclaims “Football is gay.”. What Happened: Earlier this month, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced he was gay, becoming the first active player within the NFL to self-identify as being part of the LGBTQ demographic. As part of his announcement, Nassib also stated he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.
NFLmadison

S.E. Cupp: Carl Nassib just saved someone's life: Why it matters that the first active NFL player just came out as gay

My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006. It wasn’t a shock to me — we’d known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens — but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he’s grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he “just wanted to see what they were like.”
NFLAOL Corp

Derek Carr on Carl Nassib coming out: 'We have his back and he's our brother'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr won't have a problem supporting Carl Nassib after Nassib came out as gay. Carr said he reached out to Nassib following his announcement and said, "I will always have your back." Carr made those comments while appearing on the Cris Collinsworth podcast featuring Richard...
NFLHarper's Bazaar

Carl Nassib, Sha’Carri Richardson, and the Importance of LGBTQ+ Visibility in Sports

Take one look at Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s recent coming out (making him the first active out LGBTQ+ player in the NFL) and it’s easy to scoff at the surplus of headlines framing this as historic. Another wealthy, conventionally attractive, cisgender white gay guy coming out of the closet? *Very Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. And yet this one might be worth further examination if viewed through the prism of impact. According to a 2019 research brief conducted by The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt. As Conner Mertens told me the morning after Nassib’s coming out, “Maybe some kid is sitting around watching SportsCenter with their dad tonight and finally have a window to talk about their sexuality.” Adds the former player who became the first active LGBTQ+ college football player when he came out in 2014, “Not to mention other NFL players who won’t have to be the ‘first’ anymore.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders shut out of PFF’s top-50 players for 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders have some quality players on their roster heading into 2021, but they were shut out of PFF’s top-50 players for 2021. Making the playoffs only once since the 2002 NFL season can have a long-term effect on a team in terms of how they are viewed by the national media. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they are a team that has been trending upwards in recent years but have still fallen short of the postseason every year since 2016.

