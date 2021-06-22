Cancel
Economy

China’s regulators struggle to sway companies on currency risk

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s financial regulators are cajoling companies to protect themselves against currency risks as the central bank gradually loosens its reins on the yuan, but are struggling to convince local businesses to hedge. Senior regulators have used every public occasion to stress the importance of being “risk-neutral” in...

