Billie L. Mayall
Billie L. Mayall, 84, of Decker, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Good Samaritan. She was born on Aug. 14, 1936, to Garris and Lela (Pea) Fleetwood. Billie retired from the Southwest Regional Youth Village as a youth specialist and served many years as a CASA volunteer, was a kindergarten teacher, substitute teacher, psychiatric technician, and case manger. Her memberships included the Decker Chapel United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society. Billie enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, floral arranging, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.www.suncommercial.com