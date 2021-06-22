VHA officials say new signs aren't right, halted work
The Vincennes Housing Authority has been waiting nearly two years for new signage to mark its four properties. And it seems they’ll be waiting awhile longer. Outgoing executive director Linda Fredrick — who is retiring at the end of the month — said she stopped crews with Ewing Printing Co. recently upon installing the lettering on new signs at both Piankeshaw Place and Old French Towne; the letters, she indicated, were “crooked.”www.suncommercial.com