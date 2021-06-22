Michigan State's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 26 in Nation

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class received a significant jump this past weekend.

Following multiple commitments, the Spartans rose to No. 26 in the nation, according to 247Sports. MSU was as high as No. 25 after receiving three pledges from three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller (June 16), three-star tight end Michael Masunas (June 19), and three-star wide receiver Jaron Glover (June 20).

In total, the class features nine players, including three-star safety Malik Spencer (Georgia), three-star linebacker Quavian Carter (Georgia), three-star offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (Arizona), three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry (Roseville), three-star offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (Georgia), three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven), Miller, Masunas, and Glover.

The Spartans 2021 class boasted 18 players, finishing 44th in the nation, tenth in the Big Ten, held an average rating of 0.8565 and was highlighted by four-star linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, a late flip on national signing day.

Michigan State also added 15 players on scholarship (19 total) from the transfer portal this offseason, helping bolster a roster that desperately needed it.

