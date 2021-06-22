Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

In Alaska, Commercial Aviation Is a Lifeline. The State Is Also Home to a Growing Share of the Country’s Deadly Crashes. – Zoë Sobel, KUCB, and Agnel Philip, ProPublica (06/22/2021)

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 16 days ago

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. On a clear day in May 2019, the tourist season was just starting up in Ketchikan, Alaska, a southeastern city of 8,000 that had become a cruise ship hot spot. For Randy Sullivan, that meant another day — his fifth in a row — of flying sightseeing tours and charters.

wallstreetwindow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Aviation#Propublica#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Airlines#The State Is Also Home#Kucb#Propublica#The Big Story#Mountain Air Service#Faa
Related
ktoo.org

A state government shutdown could also shutter Alaska fisheries

If Alaska state leaders can’t resolve an impasse over the budget, large swaths of state government will shut down in July. That could include Alaska’s lucrative summer salmon fisheries, which is causing concern across coastal communities. Southeast Alaska’s summer salmon troll fishery opens July 1. That’s the same day nearly...
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

Flight Check aircraft causes issues

Starting in July, we will alternate NTSB Accident Reports with excerpts from reports to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. Here is the first of the ASRS Reports:. This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, some details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.
wallstreetwindow.com

Some Hawaii Homeowners Damage Beaches to Protect Their Homes. A New Law Could Help Change That. – Sophie Cocke, Honolulu Star-Advertiser (07/08/2021)

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.Series: Paradise Lost Hawaii’s Disappearing Beaches. Property owners selling homes, hotels, condos and businesses along Hawaii’s coastlines must disclose whether the properties are susceptible to damage from sea...
Lompoc, CAgeneralaviationnews.com

Pilot injured after plane hits a tree when runway lights turn off

The pilot reported that while on base leg for his third nighttime landing at the airport in Lompoc, California, the runway lights turned off. Despite his failed attempts to turn on the runway lights, he completed his base to final turn about 200 feet agl. With the runway lights not illuminated, he decided to use the blue taxiway lights parallel of the runway as his reference to land. While on final approach, the Glastar hit a tree, then hit the ground inverted.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. FAA orders inspections of some Bell Helicopters after Canada crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters after a fatal crash in Canada last month. The FAA said operators must complete inspections and replace some specified hub strap pins before...
Arizona Statebowhunter.com

Done Deal: Arizona Approves Total Ban of Game Cameras

A 5-0 vote from the Arizona Game and Fish Department means trail cameras will no longer be legal in 2022. Since the creation of the modern game camera years ago, such cameras have become an important tool in the autumn arsenals of bowhunters everywhere across the nation. From mid-summer population...
Trafficnorthwestgeorgianews.com

U.S. Department of Transportation Proposes $16.8 Million in Grant Funding for the US-52 Rural Freight Passing Lanes Project for North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA –As North Dakota continues to improve its economy and infrastructure, U.S. Department of Transportation announced its proposal to award the North Dakota Department of Transportation a $16.8 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant to construct passing and turning lanes, which will improve safety and reduce travel times.
Accidentsmynbc5.com

WATCH: Plane found underwater is from crash in 1986

New information was released about a plane recently found at the bottom of a lake that appears to have solved the mystery of when it crashed. Seafloor Systems was testing its underwater survey equipment at Folsom Lake in California last week when it spotted what appeared to be a small aircraft 160 feet underwater.
ElectronicsKFYR-TV

Testing and Validation underway for drone network in northwest North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - With initial groundwork and construction completed, officials are moving forward with the next step towards developing a drone network system. North Dakota’s UAS network, Vantis, is now testing and validating its network, making sure that drones will be able to operate without interfering with manned aircraft. The...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

DOT investigates what caused 2 planes to collide at Kona Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is investigating the cause of a collision involving two private jets on the Kona Airport tarmac Wednesday morning. A witness reportedly said one of the pilots was reviewing his flight plans when the plane rolled into the path of the other plane....
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS 8

As summer travel increases, more flights getting delayed or cancelled

CALIFORNIA, USA — Flight delays and cancellations are becoming more common as summer travel ramps up to levels we haven't seen since before the pandemic. That's leaving passengers frustrated, and in some cases, stranded. Since June, airlines across the board have been dealing with bad weather, technical problems, and staffing...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.
Aerospace & DefenseCrain's Chicago Business

Search is on for downed Boeing jet's black boxes

(Bloomberg) — U.S. investigators plan to begin scanning the sea bed off Hawaii on Monday in search of the wreckage of a Boeing Co. 737-200 that went down after losing power in both its engines. Click here to see video of the pilots' rescue. Special sonar devices that can map...
Accidentssportswar.com

Quite possibly the stoopidist plane crash reporting in history -

"A cargo version of a Boeing 737 jet reportedly crashed in the water off West Oahu, Hawaii, on Friday with two people on board. "The incident occurred in the early morning hours about two miles from Kalaeloa Airport, according to Hawaii News Now, citing the state Department of Transportation. "The...
generalaviationnews.com

Piper makes forced landing in marsh after pilot forgets to lean the mixture

The pilot reported that during the flight, he forgot to lean the mixture, and the Piper PA24 burned closer to 20 gallons per hour, rather than the 15 gallons per hour he had flight planned. He decided to land and refuel at the next airport, but the engine lost power....

Comments / 0

Community Policy