GBP/USD now seen within the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB

Further decline in EUR/USD could see 1.17400 retested in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that EUR ‘could break the major support at 1.1800 but the next support at 1.1780 is likely out of reach for now’. Our view was not wrong even though EUR touched 1.1780 first before rebounding. While the decline is oversold, the risk is for further EUR weakness. However, the next major support at 1.1740 is unlikely to come into the picture for now (there is another support at 1.1760). On the upside, a breach of 1.1840 (minor resistance is at 1.1820) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”