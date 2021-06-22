GBP/USD now seen within the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB
Cable is now expected to trade between 1.3820 and 1.4020 in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we held the view yesterday that ‘further sustained weakness in GBP is unlikely’, we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3780 and 1.3870’. The strong rebound that sent GBP soaring to 1.3937 came as a surprise. The rapid bounce appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for GBP to test 1.3960 first before easing. The next resistance at 1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3890 followed by 1.3860.”www.fxstreet.com