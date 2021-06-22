Cancel
GBP/USD now seen within the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCable is now expected to trade between 1.3820 and 1.4020 in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we held the view yesterday that ‘further sustained weakness in GBP is unlikely’, we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3780 and 1.3870’. The strong rebound that sent GBP soaring to 1.3937 came as a surprise. The rapid bounce appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for GBP to test 1.3960 first before easing. The next resistance at 1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3890 followed by 1.3860.”

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD risks extra losses below 1.3735 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable’s downtrend could pick up pace if 1.3735 is cleared in the near term. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘the rapid drop appears to be overdone but with no signs of stabilization just yet, GBP could test 1.3760 first before a recovery can be expected’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dipped to 1.3758 before rebounding quickly. Downward pressure has eased and the downside risk has more or less dissipated. For today, GBP is expected to trade sideways within a 1.3760/1.3850 range.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Next on the downside comes in 1.1740 – UOB

Further decline in EUR/USD could see 1.17400 retested in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that EUR ‘could break the major support at 1.1800 but the next support at 1.1780 is likely out of reach for now’. Our view was not wrong even though EUR touched 1.1780 first before rebounding. While the decline is oversold, the risk is for further EUR weakness. However, the next major support at 1.1740 is unlikely to come into the picture for now (there is another support at 1.1760). On the upside, a breach of 1.1840 (minor resistance is at 1.1820) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Difficult to see a catalyst for a significant break lower – Rabobank

In the view of economists at Rabobank, cable could continue to struggle in the coming months assuming that the USD remains on the front foot while EUR/GBP can creep towards the 0.84 level on a 6 month view. This assumes there is sufficient improvement in the economic backdrop to remove a little caution from the Bank of England’s outlook.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Outlook remains negative

GBPUSD shorts at resistance at 1.3810/30 worked perfectly on the slide to 1.3755. Outlook remains negative. EURGBP held minor support at 2 week lows at 8540/30 perfectly for a bounce to strong resistance at 8580/90. Shorts here worked perfectly with an easy 40 pips profit. GBPNZD just holding strong resistance...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.3800 ahead of FOMC

GBP/USD bounces off the 1.3770 region on Wednesday. UK’s Halifax HPI contracted 0.5% MoM in June. US FOMC Minutes will take centre stage later in the NA session. After briefly testing the 1.3780/75 band earlier in the session, GBP/USD managed to grab some buying interest and retake the key 1.3800 mark on Wednesday.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

NZD/USD: Swift Speculative Waters Within Lower Price Range

As of this writing, the NZD/USD is trading near the 0.70300 juncture and has been choppy the past week. After falling to a short-term low of nearly 0.69450 on Friday, the NZD/USD put in an incremental climb the past couple of days and produced a high of around 0.71010 yesterday. However, after reaching its apex yesterday, which tested mid-June prices the NZD/USD then swiftly declined to a low near the 0.69900 ratio.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD risks a move below 1.1800 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could extend the leg lower to the sub-1.1800 area in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade sideways within a 1.1835/1.1885 range’. We did not anticipate the rapid increase in volatility as EUR rose briefly to 1.1894 before plunging to 1.1805. While the rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself, strong downward momentum suggests that a break of the major support at 1.1800 would not be surprising. However, the next support at 1.1780 is likely out of reach for now. On the upside, a breach of 1.1865 (minor resistance is at 1.1850) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CurrenciesDailyFx

Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trade Levels. GBP/USD carves July opening-range just above support– breakout to offer guidance. Key support 1.3646/75- near-term bearish invalidation 1.3941. The British Pound is fractionally lower against the US Dollar with GBP/USD off 0.22% into the open of US trade on Wednesday. An outside-day reversal...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3749; (P) 1.3823; (R1) 1.3874;. GBP/USD dropped notably after failing to sustain above 4 hour 55 EMA, but downside is contained well above 1.3730 support. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.4000 resistance will argue that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.4240/8 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 1.3730 support will resume the fall from 1.4248, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.4240, to 1.3668 support and possibly below.
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.69. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 15-month peak at 111.65 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff to 110.96 in hectic post-NFP trading on the back of soft U.S. unemployment data suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and intra-day break below aforesaid support would encourage stronger retracement to 110.40/43, however, support at 110.22 should contain downside and yield rebound later this week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes session tops, around 1.3815-20 region

GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday and moved back above the 1.3800 mark. The optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK underpinned the British pound. A subdued USD demand remained support, though the risk-off mood might cap any strong gains. Investors now look forward to the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Reopening doubts undermine demand for the pound

The number of new coronavirus cases in the UK continues to rise. UK data failed to impress, as housing data missed the market’s expectations. GBP/USD remains stuck around 1.3800 with limited bullish scope. The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses but ended the day little changed around the 1.3800...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Opportunities on GBP/USD and AUD/USD

I hope you are because GBP/USD and AUD/USD are presenting swing trade opportunities that you wouldn’t want to miss!. AUD/USD has reached the .7560 zone, which is right around a trend line AND 100 SMA retest on the 4-hour time frame. If those aren’t enough to get you planning trade...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Potential Target At 1.3940

The British Pound edged higher by 43 pips or 0.31% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.3859 during Monday’s trading session. Given that the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs are below the current price level, bullish traders are...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD faces extra gains above 0.7070 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, extra upside in NZD/USD is likely once 0.7070 is cleared. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that “there is room for NZD to test 0.7045 first before easing”. Our expectations did not materialize as NZD traded quietly within a 0.7009/0.7035 range before rising above 0.7045 during early Asian hours. Upward momentum has improved and NZD is likely to advance further but a sustained rise above the major resistance at 0.7570 is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7095). Support is at 0.7030 followed by 0.7010.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Further decline not favoured – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the likeliness of EUR/USD dropping to the 1.1800 mark keeps losing momentum. 24-hour view: “EUR traded between 1.1850 and 1.1880 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 1.1835/1.1890. The quiet price actions offer no fresh clues and we continue to expect EUR to trade sideways. Expected range for today, 1.1835/1.1885.”
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Attempts Reversal

The pound jumps higher as the US dollar weakens across the board, post-NFP. The bullish RSI divergence was a warning that the sell-off had lost steam. The rally above 1.3820 suggests that sellers have started to take profit. Strong upward momentum is the first sign of a potential reversal. A bullish MA cross may attract more buyers to fuel the rebound.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD set to turn higher, tough resistance seen at 1.4000/15 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD weakness on Friday was abruptly reversed post the US payrolls report and the subsequent recovery has seen a bullish “reversal day” established. Economists at Credit Suisse look for the recovery to extend further to 1.3931/40, then to the 1.4000/15 neighborhood. A bullish “reversal day” on Friday suggests a low...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/IDR could move into a 14,395-14,550 range – UOB

In opinion of Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research, USD/IDR is likely to navigate the 14,395-14,550 range in the next weeks. “We highlighted last week that ‘there is room for USD/IDR to test 14,490 first before easing’. However, instead of ‘testing’ 14,490, USD/IDR blew past the level and surged to a high of 14,565 on Friday (02 Jul).”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: A move to 1.1800 loses traction – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further decline to the 1.1800 area seems to be losing momentum in EUR/USD. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that EUR ‘could dip below 1.1825 but the next major support at 1.1800 is likely out of reach’. While our view was not wrong as EUR dropped to 1.1805, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp and robust rebound to 1.1874. Downward momentum has dissipated and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. For today, EUR is likely to trade sideways between 1.1835 and 1.1890.”

