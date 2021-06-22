Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

The FOMC minutes indicated that many Fed members saw inflation risks tilted to the upside and that the Fed should be prepared to act if those risks materialize. Some Fed members were of the view that purchases of MBS (Mortgage Backed Securities) should be scammed back first given the valuation pressures in the housing market. The minutes were therefore as hawkish as the policy itself. Yields on US treasuries have fallen further on fall in breakevens (inflation expectations). The yield on the 10y is at 1.32%. The Dollar had strengthened into the minutes but gave up some gains later. Commodities and commodity-linked currencies have weakened. Crude continues to retreat with Brent below USD 74 per barrel. US equity indices however ended with modest gains. Our take is that the Fed communication itself has brought about the effect the Fed would have intended (i.e. that of tempering long-term inflation expectations) and that would give it more time to wait and see how the economic recovery progresses, without having to actually act in a hurry.