Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY
USD/JPY - 110.44.. The greenback swung wildly in hectic Mon session. Although price met renewed selling at 110.29 (New Zealand) n briefly tumbled in tandem with US yields (benchmark 10-year tanked to a near 4-month low of 1.3543%), price quickly pared intra-day losses n climbed steadily higher in tandem with US yields in Europe n later hit session highs of 110.34 in New York due to broad-based yen weakness on return of risk appetite due to rally in U.S. stocks (Dow n S&P closed up 1.76% n 1.40% respectively).www.fxstreet.com