Brazil: inside Jair Bolsonaro’s militarised democracy – podcast – Source – The Conversation (06/22/2021)

Daniel Merino, The Conversation and Gemma Ware, The Conversation. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we look at just how politicised Brazil’s military has become since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. And we speak to a zooarchaeologist studying animal bones from 700-year-old trash in Spain to learn about people left out of history. https://embed.acast.com/60087127b9687759d637bade/60cb0e202dc225001a70bebc?cover=true.