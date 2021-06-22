Cancel
Brazil: inside Jair Bolsonaro’s militarised democracy – podcast – Source – The Conversation (06/22/2021)

By wsw staff
 16 days ago

Daniel Merino, The Conversation and Gemma Ware, The Conversation. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we look at just how politicised Brazil’s military has become since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. And we speak to a zooarchaeologist studying animal bones from 700-year-old trash in Spain to learn about people left out of history. https://embed.acast.com/60087127b9687759d637bade/60cb0e202dc225001a70bebc?cover=true.

Jair Bolsonaro
Americas
Spain
Brazil
Indiarock947.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro denies irregularities in Bharat vaccine deal

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday there were no irregularities in the deal to buy a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech. A Senate inquiry committee probing the government’s handling of the pandemic is looking into the deal after whistleblowers flagged potential irregularities. One Health...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Brazil’s Bolsonaro fires health official after graft claims

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has fired a Health Ministry official after a newspaper reported his alleged participation in a graft scheme to secure COVID-19 vaccines, further straining the government’s defense of its pandemic response. The order firing Roberto Dias, head of the Health Ministry’s logistics...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro linked to alleged corruption in COVID-19 vaccine buying

A government-allied lawmaker dragged President Jair Bolsonaro to the center of a scandal of alleged irregularities in the purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine for Brazil’s immunization campaign. Lower house representative Luis Miranda, speaking late Friday at a congressional committee probing Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, said he personally warned the...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Fresh Bid To Impeach Brazil's Bolsonaro Over Covid Response

Opposition lawmakers in Brazil launched a fresh bid Wednesday to impeach President Jair Bolsonaro as more allegations broke of corruption in acquiring coronavirus vaccines to tackle a pandemic he is accused of having criminally mishandled. A document signed by dozens of leftwing political parties, trade unions and civic organizations, as...
Public Healthhoustonianonline.com

Brazil’s opposition presses on Jair Bolzano with “super demand for indictment” for managing the epidemic

The Brazilian opposition recorded this Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies a “Super demand for indictment” against President Jair Bolsanaro, His government was besieged by suspicions of corruption in the purchase of anticoagulant vaccines. The document, signed by dozens of left-wing parties, trade unions and social organizations, was signed by...
Politicskfgo.com

Analysis-Brazil’s Bolsonaro is paying dearly to fend off impeachment

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is in a tight spot, caught between the rock of impeachment threats and the hard place of dwindling public support, as corruption scandals over COVID-19 vaccine deals encircle his administration. On the one hand, if he denounces allies in Congress linked to...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Allied Lawmaker Links Bolsonaro to Brazil Vaccine Scandal (2)

A government-allied lawmaker dragged President Jair Bolsonaro into a scandal of alleged corruption in the purchase of a Covid-19 vaccine for Brazil’s immunization campaign, saying he personally warned the president about irregularities. Lower house representative Luis Miranda, speaking late Friday at a congressional committee probing Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic,...
AmericasPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Court OK's probe of Brazil's Bolsonaro, who faces protests

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Protests against President Jair Bolsonaro spread across Brazil on Saturday, a day after a Supreme Court justice authorized a criminal investigation into his response to allegations of potential corruption involving a vaccine deal. Demonstrators gathered by the hundreds or thousands in more than 40...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says He Will Not Be Taken Down by Senate Probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, under pressure over allegations of corruption in his government's vaccine procurement drive, said on Wednesday he would not be taken down by a high-profile Senate inquiry. Senators are probing his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, home to the...
Indiaarcamax.com

Brazil's top court authorizes Bolsonaro probe related to vaccines

Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber authorized the start of an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro for possible negligence in the handling of corruption allegations related to the purchase of vaccines from India. The authorization was published on the top court’s website on Saturday, a day after the prosecutor general...
PoliticsEast Bay Times

Brazil’s Bolsonaro reportedly implicated in graft scheme

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was involved in a scheme to skim salaries of his aides while a federal deputy, website UOL reported on Monday, citing what it said were audios of his former sister-in-law explaining his role in the alleged corruption racket. The scheme, known locally...
Advocacyamericanpeoplenews.com

Thousands take to streets in Brazil, angry with President Bolsonaro in new wave of major protests (VIDEO) — RT World News

Protesters have flooded the streets in Brazil, including a massive rally in its biggest city, Sao Paulo, criticizing the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and alleged involvement in deforestation in the Amazon. Demonstrations were organized in over 300 locations across Brazil and abroad, local media reported on Saturday. In...
Politicswhbl.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro appoints Mendonça to the Supreme Court – source

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has told ministers on Tuesday in a private meeting he will appoint André Mendonça, who currently serves as the country’s attorney general, to the Supreme Court, according to source with knowledge of the matter. Mendonça will replace Marco Aurélio Mello, who...
HealthPublic Radio International PRI

Brazil ramps up vaccines

Brazil is finally getting vaccines following President Jair Bolsonaro's botched approach to vaccination purchases and a range of COVID-19 hardships. Now, there are drive-up vaccination sites, with the sounds of cars honking as people get their jabs. Reporter Michael Fox was in one of those cars and has the story.
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

In the middle of the Mercosur meeting, Jair Bolsonaro told Alberto Fernández how the final of the Copa América between Brazil and Argentina will come out

The leaders met virtually to determine the points to follow in the continental alliance and Saturday’s game did not go unnoticed. The leaders met virtually to determine the points to follow in the continental alliance and Saturday’s game did not go unnoticed. In what was a tense meeting in Mercosur,...
AmericasThe Conversation

Chile: election of progressive indigenous academic to oversee constitutional reform is a blow to right-wing establishment

An indigenous academic will head up Chile’s newly formed constitutional convention, sending shock waves through Chile’s conservative right-wing establishment. Elisa Loncon was voted in by delegates on July 4 after an election on May 17 returned a large majority of independent and opposition members. For many, her leadership heralds the start of a radical progressive shift in the country’s politics.
Pharmaceuticalsfroggyweb.com

Brazil approves Sanofi Pasteur vaccine clinical trial

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday it has approved a new clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be developed and tested by Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccination division of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. The shot will be a ‘next-generation’ vaccine using mRNA technologies and the...

