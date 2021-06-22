Cancel
New York Blood Soil USA – Source – Ochelli Effect (06/22/2021)

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 16 days ago

“On the first hour of the Tuesday Ochelli Effect, Dylan Wade substituted for Mike Swanson. Dylan and Chuck had a quickly shifting conversation about vaccines, politics in New York, and Blazing Saddles among other things.”. “During the second hour, Jp Sottile talked about blood and soil in this place we...

wallstreetwindow.com
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Systemic Risk No One Sees – Charles Hugh Smith (07/08/2021)

The unraveling of social cohesion has consequences. Once social cohesion unravels, the nation unravels. My recent posts have focused on the systemic financial risks created by Federal Reserve policies that have elevated moral hazard (risks can be taken without consequence) and speculation to levels so extreme that they threaten the stability of the entire financial system.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

All of America's life history should be taught

I admire William Storino's valiant attempt to tie critical race theory to Marxism. It's Fox News' latest talking point and he's a good soldier. Kinda brings back the days of Joe McCarthy and his hundred Communists in the State Department, doesn't it?. When the Republicans can't beat you, they either...
Chinawallstreetwindow.com

China’s Abuse of the Language of Liberty – Ethan Yang (06/24/2021)

If you can’t beat them, join them, or in China’s case, start using your opponent’s talking points in ways no reasonable person would ever think they were meant to be used. China’s authoritarian system has always been at odds with the liberal-democratic international order of human rights, individual dignity, and the rule of law. In the past, China confidently used its revolutionary Marxist phrases and openly contested the West’s regime of democracy and rights. After decades of little progress and even calls for reform domestically, China has been forced to accept that ideas like democracy, human rights, and the rule of law are good things, at least rhetorically.
Mental Healthwallstreetwindow.com

Why the Technocratic Mindset Produces Only Misery and Failure – Mark Jeftovic (06/30/2021)

It has the most fundamental aspect reality backwards. Saw this article come across, come across my news alert for “transhumanism” and ordered the book. In it Dr. David Eagleman talks about how not only can we augment human senses with fantastic new abilities (like to “see” heat and electromagnetic patterns), but how we’ll even be able to build machines that think too.
U.S. Politicswallstreetwindow.com

Foreign Lobbies, Influence Peddling, and Think Tanks w/ Ben Freeman – Parallax Views (06/29/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, the issue of how politics on Capitol Hill is effected by foreign lobbies, influence peddling, and think tanks with connections to the defense industry are important but oft underdiscussed topics. Joining us to unravel these matters is Ben Freeman, Director of the Foreign Influence Transparency Initiative at the Center for International Policy. We discuss the Foreign Agents Registration Act and its history as well as the role of Saudi lobbying on the Republican Party and Qatari lobbying on the Democratic Party. Additionally, we discuss the need for transparency when it comes to foreign lobbies and Ben explains why these issues should matter to average American citizens and voters. The American-Israel Public Affairs Committee is also discussed.
Advocacynewyorkjewishguide.com

JEWISH COMMUNITY RELATIONS COUNCIL OF NEW YORK (JCRC-NY) 2021 VIRTUAL GALA RAISED A RECORD $2.7M

SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO JCRC-NY’S BRIDGE BUILDER OF 36 YEARS MICHAEL S. MILLER, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CEO, FEATURED AWARD PRESENTATION BY MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG. The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY) hosted a record-breaking 2021 Virtual Gala last night that drew 400 attendees and set an all-time fundraising record of more than $2.7 million that will help ensure that JCRC-NY can continue its vital work uniting all New Yorkers, Jewish and non-Jewish alike.
Public Healthwallstreetwindow.com

Philippines’ Duterte threatens citizens who refuse COVID-19 vaccine with jail, shots meant for pigs – Source – Global News (06/25/2021)

Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte is threatening to jail any citizen who refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine as the country grapples with low vaccination rates and one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia. “You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed,” Duterte said in a televised address on Monday. “You get vaccinated, or I will order all the village heads to have a tally of all the people who refuse to get vaccinated. Because if not I will inject them with Ivermectin which is intended for pigs,” Duterte added.
Relationshipswilliamspioneer.com

What’s your plan? (06/24/2021)

I quipped it would be a long week in the Arens household. If you are just joining us, my youngest returned recently from the Atlantic Seaboard touring DC to New York with a group of twenty something. It was a rough week; her mother was not dealing well with some 2000 miles between her and her baby. I could have used another week or two, I was reflecting on the term home.
Congress & Courtswallstreetwindow.com

Dennis Kucinich’s Crusade Against Corruption w/ Dennis Kucinich – Source – Parallax Views (06/25/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, former Congressman Dennis J. Kucinich has often been called a man ahead of his time. A member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio’s 10th district from 1997 to 2013, has been both known and often ridiculed for his unwavering progressive politics. He voiced support for issues like marijuana legalization, trans individuals holding important political positions, opposing the Iraq War, making universal single-payer healthcare a reality, and more before such positions were popular. Many of those positions were formerly seen as too radical or lofty, especially at the times Kucinich ran for President 2004 and 2008. But, as The Washington Post has noted, the former Congressman has since been vindicated. Which is to say that many of his positions have now become part and parcel of the mainstream discourse. “When he ran for president, he was ridiculed and dismissed,” wrote David Montgomery in The Washington Post, “t turns out he was the future of American politics.”
Insurance CompaniesPosted by
Motor1.com

Best Cheap Car Insurance: New York (2021)

Are you looking for the best car insurance in New York for both your car and your wallet? We've researched the best car insurance in the state and found that Progressive, USAA, and Geico are among the most affordable options. To find the cheapest options for car insurance in New...
Societymorrowcountysentinel.com

Letter: Freedoms must be maintained

Just to put a stamp on the 4th of July. Independence: Freedom from the control, influence, support, aid, or the like, of others. Freedom: The power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint. These are definitions from the dictionary, but they are words...
Politics19fortyfive.com

It Would Be Pure Hell: Pray to God a War Between China and Japan Never Happens

Let’s not understate the likelihood of war in East Asia or kid ourselves that the United States can remain aloof should China and Japan enter the lists. It’s tough for Westerners to fathom the nature of the competition or the passions it stokes. From an intellectual standpoint, we have little trouble comprehending the disputes pitting the Asian rivals against each other. For example, both Tokyo and Beijing claim sovereignty over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, a tiny archipelago near Taiwan and the Ryukyus. China covets control of offshore air and sea traffic, hence its East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and its efforts to rewrite the rules governing use of the nautical commons. Undersea energy resources beget frictions about where to draw the lines bounding exclusive economic zones (EEZs). And so on.

