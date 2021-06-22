Cancel
Near-term outlook for EUR/USD still looks weak – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD still risks further declines in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘despite the breach of 1.1855, downward momentum has not improved by all that much’ and we held the view that ‘there is room for EUR to dip to 1.1835’. Our expectation did not materialize as EUR dipped to 1.1846 before rebounding smartly (high has been 1.1921). Downward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is deemed as part of a consolidation phase and EUR is likely to trade within a 1.1875/1.1935 range for today.”

www.fxstreet.com
