JUNE 28, 2021 (DALLAS, TX) – As part of the national effort to increase vaccinations by July 4, the Mavs Foundation will make grants totaling more than $150,000 from their COVID-19 Relief Fund in support of vaccine education and increased access to help as many people get vaccinated as possible. The grants will specifically support programs that provide vaccines for homebound seniors, youth vaccination, education and support for the Latinx community and hesitant populations, primarily Black, Latinx immigrants and resettled refugees. Recommended recipients include: