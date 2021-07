After an underwhelming first four weeks in the 2021 LEC Summer Split, French organization Team Vitality is making changes to its starting lineup. Vitality are tied for fifth right now in the standings with a 4-5 record alongside G2 Esports, Astralis, and Excel. The League of Legends team is re-promoting top laner Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen to its starting LEC roster for week five, sources tell Dot Esports. Newly signed top laner Enzo “SLT” Gonzalez, who started for Vitality at the beginning of the split, will play for Vitality Bee, the organization’s Academy roster in the LFL.