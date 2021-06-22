Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

BBMP administers record 1.68 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses

dallassun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Monday achieved a milestone of administrating 1,68,958 COVID-19 vaccinations in 8 zones of the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta informed. "1.68 lakh vaccines were administered in a day, this has been the biggest daily achievement. The previous...

www.dallassun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakh#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Bbmp#Bengaluru#Ani#Covishield#The Union Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 182 million, more than 3 billion vaccine doses administered

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,476. The data shows that more than 3 billion vaccine doses have now been administered globally. About 11 billion doses are required to inoculate 70% of the world’s population of about 7 billion people, according to researchers at Duke University cited by the New York Times recently. That’s the level required to achieve “herd immunity,” according to experts.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered topped nine million on July 4

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): Malaysia’s cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses which have been administered to recipients across the nation topped nine million yesterday (July 4) after 206,015 doses were administered yesterday, according to the latest updates on Twitter today by the country’s Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), citing data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).
Worlddallassun.com

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, government reveals

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, under plans being considered by the government.The tests are only guaranteed to be free until the end of July, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed.“A statement will be forthcoming about whether or not it will be extended beyond that,” a spokesperson told The Independent.Labour immediately condemned the looming rethink, saying it “beggars belief” with a third Covid wave underway and infections set to surge in the weeks to come.The potential U-turn comes just three months after the launch of a high-profile campaign urging everybody...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Delta, IAMuscatine Journal

J&J vaccine is 'effective' against Delta variant

Johnson & Johnson said late Thursday that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed strong promise against the Delta variant and other emerging strains and also provided durable protection against the infection more broadly. Jayson Albano reports.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Militarydallassun.com

PLARF goes on missile silo-building spree

Hong Kong, July 6 (ANI): One of the most groundbreaking revelations regarding China's nuclear missile arsenal was revealed last week, indicating a pending sharp rise in intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in the arsenal of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF). The discovery of 120 under-construction underground silos presumably for...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy