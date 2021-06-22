Cancel
Health

India inoculates more than New Zealand's population

dallassun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far, the Union Health Ministry informed today. Thus India has vaccinated more than the population of New Zealand in a single day. As the new phase of...

www.dallassun.com
