Murray, KY

Mohler receives Brady scholarship

By Special to the Ledger
Murray Ledger & Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY - Hannah Mohler, a 2021 Murray High School graduate, is the recipient of the Mark Brady Scholarship, established for MHS graduates attending Murray State University pursuing a teacher education course of study. Retired Murray High School teacher, coach and administrator, Mark Brady, a Murray State University graduate, generously established the endowment for MHS graduates/MSU students in 2019. (Sarah Jacobs, 2019 MHS graduate, was the first recipient, and Isaac Gallimore, 2020 MHS graduate, was the second recipient of the scholarship.)

