Square Enix has recently revealed the next Marvel property that they will be giving the video game treatment! That Marvel property is Guardians of the Galaxy, made globally famous by James Gunn’s 2014 film starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. The Guardians of the Galaxy have now seen a sequel, multiple crossovers with Infinity War and Endgame, a third sequel in the works, and now a video game by Square Enix, developers of Marvel’s Avengers. Square Enix announced that they are in the middle of working on their Guardians of the Galaxy game at their E3 conference earlier this month, and with that announcement came the news that the game will be released in October 2021. So what do we want to see from Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy game this year?