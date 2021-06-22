On board HMS Queen Elizabeth: Navy's £3bn warship playing cat and mouse with Russia

Tu-22M3 bombers and MiG-31K fighters have also been brandishing their anti-ship missiles during the latest round of drills in the Mediterranean. The Russian naval task force deployed to Syria in recent days appears to have stepped up its drills in the eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, a recent video shows that at least some of the Russian participants have been shadowed by F-35B stealth jets operating from the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that’s conducting combat operations in the region, against ISIS targets. The latest Russian maneuvers come as tensions between Moscow and the United Kingdom remain high, after a Royal Navy destroyer sailed in waters close to Russian-occupied Crimea last week, and as large-scale, U.S.-led maneuvers in the Black Sea kick off today.