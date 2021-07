The only two things in life that are certain are “death and taxes.” If this adage is correct, then presumably inheritance tax is the most certain thing of all?. The evidence might seem to suggest so. Taxing the estates of recently deceased individuals may be one of the most unpopular forms of taxation, yet this has not prevented its longevity. In the U.K. for example, the modern system of inheritance tax—levied on the value of the individual’s estate upon death—was introduced in 1894 to help pay off a 4-million-pound ($5.5 million) government deficit. The times may have changed, and the size of government deficits certainly has changed, but the perception that we require death duties in order to balance the country’s books has not.