The coronavirus pandemic has been disastrous for many aspects of society, including brick-and-mortar retail.Since the start of 2021 alone, we’ve watched the demise of the high street happen before our very eyes – with the likes of Debenhams, Topshop and Miss Selfridge closing up shop and moving solely online.And now another fashion chain is to exit the high street. The US apparel retailer Gap has announced that it's closing all of its 81 stores across Britain and Ireland by the end of the year.For those who rely on Gap for its trusty basics and reliable denim, the good news is that...