Betty Zeilinger
Betty L. Zeilinger, 89, of Kimball, ended her battle with ALS on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Funeral services were on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball, with the Rev. Roger Gillming officiating. The services were livestreamed through Kimball Trinity United Methodist Church Facebook page. Private family burial was held following the funeral. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Betty's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family.columbustelegram.com