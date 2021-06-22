Cancel
Obituaries

Betty Zeilinger

Columbus Telegram
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty L. Zeilinger, 89, of Kimball, ended her battle with ALS on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Funeral services were on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball, with the Rev. Roger Gillming officiating. The services were livestreamed through Kimball Trinity United Methodist Church Facebook page. Private family burial was held following the funeral. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Betty's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family.

Obituaries
Army
Decatur, TX

Betty Sue Moore Faith

Betty Sue (Moore) Faith, 80, passed away peacefully Monday, June 21, 2021. She was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Lubbock to Clarence Bert Moore and Emma McBee. She married Kenneth Dee Faith of Decatur, Dec. 25, 1957. He preceded her in death. Betty loved running her daycare in Denton for...
Columbus Telegram

Husker soccer team announces 18-game schedule

The Nebraska soccer team announced its 18-game schedule for the upcoming season, which includes 10 home dates. The nonconference portion includes matches against NCAA Tournament qualifiers Loyola Chicago (Sept. 5 at Hibner Stadium) and Arizona State (Sept. 9 in Tempe, Arizona). Nebraska will open Big Ten play against Purdue on...
Columbus Telegram

Officials ID man who drowned in Nebraska lake on July Fourth

ALMA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who drowned in a southern Nebraska lake on the July Fourth holiday. Lazaro Hernandez, 23, of Grand Island, died Sunday in Harlan County Lake, according to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said a 911 call late Sunday afternoon reported the drowning, and deputies were joined by officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks in searching for Hernandez.
Columbus Telegram

Sheriff: 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in western Nebraska

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — One person has died in a two-vehicle fiery crash in central Nebraska’s Custer County, investigators there said. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on state Highway 70 about 7 miles (11.3 kilometers) east of Westerville, television station KSNB reported. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened when a westbound car driven by Peggie Myers, 58, of Broken Bow, crossed the center line, hit another car and burst into flames.
Columbus, NE
Columbus Telegram

Large Friday crowd closes racing season

Columbus Agricultural Park saw one of its largest crowds for horse racing in some time on Friday to help close out the final two days of the 2021 racing season. Although full attendance figures weren't available, Columbus Exposition and Racing Member Dan Clarey suspected Friday's kickoff to a long holiday weekend, as well as some excitement about a casino announcement, helped bring local race fans to the track.
Dodge County, NE
Columbus Telegram

Union soldier to be honored at Purple Cane Cemetery

A Civil War veteran buried at nearby Purple Cane Cemetery will be recognized as the last Union soldier to be buried in Dodge County during a special ceremony set for Saturday. The public event will be part of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War’s (SUVCW) Last Soldier Project in which the organization finds the last Union soldier buried in each county in Nebraska and holds a special ceremony for that person, SUVCW Welstead Camp Cmdr. Paul Hadley said.
Columbus Telegram

3 families receive Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award

When Nancy Scheffler opened the mail last Saturday, she was surprised to find out recognition was coming to her late husband and his family’s farm. Nancy, who lives in Creston, received a letter congratulating her on being one of three winners of this year’s Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award. She said she was “shocked” to see the letter because her son, Rob, was the one who looked into the Pioneer Award application process.
Posted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.

