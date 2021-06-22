Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Leonard (Len) Sloup

Columbus Telegram
 16 days ago

Leonard J. (Len) Sloup, 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 17, 2021. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. He was a nearly 50-year Department of Revenue employee, proudly serving nine governors. In 1966, he graduated from David City Aquinas High School. Leonard was currently serving on or had served on the past boards, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County (Founding), Friends of the State Museum, Lincoln Arts Council, Lincoln Pius X High School Parent Association, LUX Center for the Arts and Sheldon Art Gallery.

columbustelegram.com
