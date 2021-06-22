Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Q&A: Kyle Busch is still King of Saturdays, but how will history treat that?

St. Augustine Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere do you rank Kyle Busch’s 100 Xfinity Series victories among historic achievements?. On its own, it ranks with Mike Hessman’s all-time record of 433 minor-league home runs. But unlike Kyle Busch, Hessman didn’t include a ton of success at the big-league level. In certain instances, Kyle’s Saturday racing was strictly a business decision to either fund his own race team or his own pockets. No shame there, of course. When it’s all over, Kyle’s Busch/Xfinity Series prowess will illustrate his desire and willingness to race more often (and win more often) than his fellow stars.

www.staugustine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ken Willis
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Mike Hessman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Nashville, TNaccesswdun.com

Kyle Larson wins, Chase Elliott disqualified at Nashville

Kyle Larson continued his streak of superiority Sunday afternoon winning the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway – his third consecutive win, following three consecutive runner-up finishes. He hasn’t finished worse than second place in a NASCAR Cup Series race since May 2. Meanwhile, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott was...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Hitting the Road

Like many Americans this Fourth of July weekend, Kyle Busch will be hitting the road. However, Busch, driver of the No. 18 Skittles America Mix Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will be doing it much faster than most, and he won’t be on vacation for the holiday weekend.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Has a threat to Hendrick finally emerged?

For the first time in over a month, a non-Hendrick Motorsports driver won a NASCAR Cup Series race. What does this mean for the rest of the season?. After Hendrick Motorsports took the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by storm with a seven-race winning streak that had dated back to last month when they swept the top four at Dover International Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was able to save enough fuel to win on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway to end this streak.
Lebanon, TNNBC Sports

Kyle Busch addresses prospects of KBM moving to Cup Series

LEBANON, Tenn. — The sharp rise in new teams in NASCAR’s Cup Series will not include Kyle Busch Motorsports, Busch said Friday at Nashville Superspeedway. Kaulig Racing announced Friday afternoon that it would have two Cup teams next year, purchasing charters for each car from Spire Motorsports. Kaulig Racing will become the fifth new Cup team since the start of this year. Trackhouse Racing, 23XI Racing and Live Fast Motorsports are each in their first Cup season. GMS Racing, which competes in the Camping World Truck Series, announced this week that it will compete in Cup in 2022 but did state if it would be a full-time or part-time effort.
Elkhart Lake, WIDaily Tribune

Sam Mayer comes back from a bad crash, Kurt and Kyle Busch are fast and more from NASCAR Saturday at Road America

ELKHART LAKE – In the course of 3½ hours Saturday, Sam Mayer came back from the hardest hit of his racing career to collect one of the biggest victories of his career. The 18-year-old from Franklin, driving with a tinge of a headache after a crash in the NASCAR Xfinity race, drove away from pole-sitter Mike Skeen at Road America for his first national victory in the Trans Am TA2 series.
MotorsportsEllwood City Ledger

NASCAR: Kyle Busch has enough gas to win on Sunday at Pocono

The action is back at Pocono Raceway and the Pocono Record has reporters Micaela Hood and Frank Piscani at the Tricky Triangle to provide live coverage of the day's events. Saturday results:Alex Bowman zips past Kyle Larson after late flat and wins at Pocono. Of interest:Lehigh Valley native, NASCAR crew...
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

Kyle Busch rides late lead to victory at Pocono

Kyle Busch took the lead with just over a lap to go and went on to win Sunday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Speedway. He got the victory thanks to saving fuel on his final stint, leaving a slew of other drivers ahead of him over the final 10 laps heading to the pits with fuel cells all but empty.
Motorsportswbiw.com

Kyle Busch wins Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

OAK LAKE, Pa. – Kyle Busch won the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 to score his 59th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season, and his fourth at Pocono. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was 8.654 seconds. There were four caution periods for a total of...
Long Pond, PAScranton Times

POCONOTES: Kyle Busch earns a pair of second-place finishes Saturday

LONG POND — Two races and two second-place finishes for Kyle Busch on Saturday at Pocono Raceway. Busch led 20 of 60 laps in the Camping World Truck Brakleen 150 and finished second behind teammate John Hunter Nemechek. Later, in NASCAR's Pocono Organics CBD 325, Busch led 30 laps, won Stage 1 and finished second behind Alex Bowman.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: New M&M’s look for Kyle Busch at Road America

Kyle Busch is set for his penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Road America this Saturday, and he has unveiled a new paint scheme for it. After securing his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Nashville Superspeedway two weekends ago, Kyle Busch now has just two more scheduled starts at the sport’s second highest level before he officially “retires” from competition.
MotorsportsNewsbug.info

Kyle Busch wins second Pocono Cup race

Kyle Busch scored his second win of the season Sunday with his car stuck in fourth gear almost the entire race. The No. 18 driver might not have had a functional clutch at the end of 140 laps, but he had just enough fuel to outpace the field. The final...
MotorsportsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Kurt Busch chases NASCAR playoffs with future uncertain

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — (AP) — Kurt Busch has welcomed the uncertainty of this season as he chases a playoff berth while pondering his future in NASCAR. Busch posted the fastest practice time Saturday as NASCAR's Cup Series returned to Road America for the first time since 1956. His younger brother, Kyle Busch, had the second-fastest practice time but crashed and will have to start Sunday at the back of the pack in a backup car.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Seeing Double

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend, NASCAR’s top series will be seeing double as it heads to the 2.5-mile triangle in the Pocono Mountains. For many years, the two annual NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway had been runs five to six weeks apart. The tight window in which they’d traditionally been run didn’t give much time between trips to the Pocono Mountains for teams to make drastic changes to their cars.
Motorsportsracer.com

"We were fast, the Hendrick cars were still faster” - Kyle Busch

Despite a successful weekend in the Pennsylvania mountains, Kyle Busch was hesitant to declare his Joe Gibbs Racing team is back near the top at the NASCAR Cup Series pecking order. Busch left Pocono Raceway with a second-place finish from the Saturday race and the trophy after making the fuel...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The subtle career-high Kyle Busch has achieved

In addition to securing his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, Kyle Busch set a new career-high at Nashville Superspeedway. Due to NASCAR’s restrictions on full-time Cup Series drivers with at least five years of experience, Kyle Busch is only allowed to compete in five Xfinity Series races per season. Two Saturdays ago at Nashville Superspeedway, he made the third of his five scheduled starts this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy