LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Most Famous Artist, Matty Mo, infamous for his studio's part in the monolith stunt in 2020, has dropped "The Most Sh*ttiest NFT", the first non-fungible token (NFT) made with human fecal matter (his own, to be exact). Minted on OpenSea, this edition of one is a 360 degree video capture of an FMT¹ "crapsule" encased in a museum-quality glass cube auctioned as an NFT paired with the physical sculpture. Commissioned by microbial sciences company, Seed Health, all proceeds of the NFT will fund a gut-brain research grant for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Grant recipients will be selected by world-renowned microbiome researchers, Sarkis Mazmanian, Ph.D. and Christopher Mason, Ph.D.