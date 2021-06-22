Cancel
Hanover, VA

17068 Mountain Rd, Hanover, VA 23192

Richmond.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful, classic home on 16.5 acres of country open land with a gorgeous pond and stunning store front. Don't miss this Amazing chance to own a country business of your dreams, while living next door or leasing the home for a unique investment property. Opportunities for this property are endless from a winery/brewery, to a country chic restaurant, wedding venue, upscale retail store and beyond. Property is located overlooking a pond on 16.5 acres, this home and business offers visibility and privacy. The hardware store with extra large store front windows, and 2700 sq ft, built in 1903, features original tin plated ceiling and rolling ladders. This property is truly one of a kind with so many capabilities! Property is split zoned with w/ B-1, B-3 portions at the front and A-1 along the rest of the front and in the rear, all jointly on the same parcel of land,B-1 (1.662 acres) and B-3 (2.332 acres). The 2 commercial portions in the front, are surveyed historic sites. The entire parcel is entirely in the Rural Village land use designation. It is fronted by over 1100 feet along U.S. Route 33,with a 60 foot ROW through Montpelier at a 35 mile per hour reduced traffic speed.

richmond.com
