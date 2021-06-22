Cancel
Henrico County, VA

9214 Whitemont Dr, Henrico, VA 23294

 18 days ago

Welcome to your home in West End Manor! This spacious 3-level home has everything you need to get started on your next chapter. The long, paved driveway welcomes you home each night. Inside the living room has a huge window bringing in a ton of natural light! You will love the traditional layout of this 1960s home. There is a lot of untapped potential here for anyone looking to open up the floor plan or keep it as it is. The current owner used the dining room as second office space during Covid - great idea! It is easily closed off from the kitchen and living space. The kitchen has a new microwave and updated appliances. The bottom level has a perfect, quiet office space or potential playroom. There is also a laundry room with access to the gigantic backyard which is completely fenced! The main room has a stunning brick fireplace, two ceiling fans and sliding doors out onto the patio in the yard. On the top level you will find the 3 bedrooms, tucked away for peace and quiet.The primary bedroom has a private toilet and sink which has access to the tub/shower room. Plus, many windows have already been replaced, tankless water heater, encapsulated crawl and HVAC regularly serviced!

