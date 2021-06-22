Cancel
Environment

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Temperatures will be cooler for the next several days.

alerts.weather.gov
#South Central#Excessive Heat Warning
Rockbridge County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rockbridge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON At 403 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Natural Bridge, or near Glasgow, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Collierstown Rockbridge Baths and Cornwall. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.
Page County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Page, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Page; Shenandoah; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL SHENANDOAH SOUTHWESTERN WARREN AND NORTHEASTERN PAGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Morgan The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Central Morgan County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Northwestern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwood, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Greenwood, Great Cacapon, Johnsons Mill, Glengary, Omps, Shanghai, Valley View, Oakland, Rock Gap, Stotlers Crossroads, Highland Ridge, Smith Crossroads, Jones Springs, Valley High, Unger, New Hope and Ridge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF FULTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 849 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Fort Loudon, moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include St. Thomas, McConnellsburg, Fort Loudon and Fannettsburg.
Blaine County, IDweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 23:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Warm temperatures will continue, but slight cooling for both Thursday and Friday will limit the health risks due to excessive heat. Therefore the Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed to expire.
Erie County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN GEAUGA NORTHEASTERN LAKE...ASHTABULA...SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to 8 miles southeast of Geneva to near Andover. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Painesville, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Mentor, Edinboro, Geneva, Madison, Girard, North Kingsville, Perry, Albion, Andover, Linesville, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Lake City, Austinburg and Kingsville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 04:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Tioga County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 20:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tioga The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 821 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leonard Harrison State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Arnot around 830 PM EDT. Mansfield, Covington and Blossburg around 840 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tioga, Roseville and Mansfield University. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flathead The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 748 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest of West Glacier, or 38 miles north of Evergreen, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Flathead County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Modoc County, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected. * WHERE...In California, the valleys of Modoc and eastern Siskiyou County. In Oregon, the valleys of Jackson County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 1 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be relatively cooler over higher terrain through the forecast period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 00:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to mid 100s are expected low in the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Robeson County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Robeson The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Robeson County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 758 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.0 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lumberton, Fairmont, St. Pauls, Boardman, Hestertown, Robeson Community College, Barker Ten Mile, Howellsville, Smiths, Rex, Barnesville, Rennert, Proctorville, Lumber Bridge, Orrum and Southeastern Regional Medical Center. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Dangerously hot conditions to return to central and northern California .High pressure will strengthen over California later this week and through the weekend, resulting in widespread triple digit heat combined with warm overnight lows. This combination will lead to a period of high to very high heat risk in the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills/mountains. Consequently, an Excessive Heat Warning is in now in effect Friday through Monday evening. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Valley and foothill afternoon highs 100 to 115 degrees, lows upper 60s to low 80s. Mountain highs 80s to 105 degrees, lows 60s to middle 70s. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, adjacent foothills, and mountains up to approximately 6,000 ft elevation. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT next week Monday. * IMPACTS...High to very high heat risk. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures are forecast to occur on Saturday and Sunday. The potential for minor relief from the heat will arrive to the Delta and possibly Sacramento Metro Area as early as Monday.
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ocean TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Lakewood - Toms River * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional surge impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual surge impacts accordingly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/phi
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN AUGUSTA COUNTIES At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintergreen, or 12 miles south of Waynesboro, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Wintergreen and Nellysford. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 5 feet and strong currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 324 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Grass Range, or 20 miles east of Lewistown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range, Giltedge and Forestgrove. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 00:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to mid 100s are expected low in the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Pike County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange Lock and Dam. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Valley City. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is forecast to crest near 15.6 feet late tonight. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Valley City 14.0 15.5 Wed 9 pm 15.6 15.4 15.0 14.6 14.1
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 5 feet and strong currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds.

