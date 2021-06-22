June 22 - Leo Morris: The Zen of civic maintenance

By now, many of you know that LEO was recently sold to Euclid Media Group, which owns several other alt-weeklies across the country. You might have read the press release, or an article in another publication, and while all of those seemed about as fair and accurate as our staff could have hoped for, we also realize that those things can be a little vague and ambiguous, leaving people with more questions than answers. I certainly don’t have all of the answers either, but I’ll tell you what I know and what the editorial staff of LEO Weekly hopes to accomplish moving forward.