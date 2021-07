Four years ago I was at a work event. Little did I know at that moment, that my life was about to change. There was a new employee that had just started at our company that was networking and meeting everyone when I arrived at the event. When he had made his rounds and started talking to me, I wasn’t impressed. Something about him rubbed me the wrong way to the point where I even remember saying something about my dislike of him to my best friend when I got home later that evening.