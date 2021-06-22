Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

America's 5 Best Destinations for a Summer Running Vacation

By Becky Wade Firth
SFGate
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants and sports arenas may be back in business, but international travel still poses a big question mark. As the U.S. Department of State puts it, “Global COVID-19 conditions are dynamic,” with some foreign visitors faring just fine, as others encounter unexpected testing requirements, travel restrictions and quarantines. It’s little wonder many of us plan on holding out until far-flung travel feels safer and more predictable.

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Deena Kastor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Vacation#Gourmet Coffee#America#Sports Arenas#Cu Buffs#The Buff And Walnut Cafe#Dish Gourmet#Bakery Cafe#Rayback Collective#Avanti Food Beverage#Dushanbe Tea House#Avery Brewing Co#Sanitas Brewing Co#Pato Thai#Shift And Asian Station#Macy#European Coffee House#Annex#Mother Road Brewing Co#Dark Sky Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Related
Travelwhereyat.com

Destin Among Top Ten Beach Cities to Live In

After spending a year in lockdown, many people in the US want a change of scenery. In 2020, the states that people moved to most included Florida, Maine, and North Carolina for their long coastlines and beautiful scenery. As a result of spending an upsetting amount of time in front of the TV and relying on an evening walk to fulfill the day, it seems that a large portion of the population wants to move to the beach! Re-watching Game of Thrones for the third time isn't as satisfying as it should be, but moving to the waterfront might be, and it's easier than you think!
RestaurantsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Best Steakhouses, According to Yelp

If you’re a carnivore, there’s nothing more satisfying than a good steak — preferably U.S. prime meat (or maybe authentic Japanese wagyu if price is no object), perfectly cooked, served with traditional side dishes (potatoes of some kind; maybe creamed spinach) and possibly a few glasses of excellent red wine. (If you’re enjoying a steak […]
Travelcaribjournal.com

Spirit Airlines Is Adding Another New Nonstop Route to Cancun

Spirit Airlines is launching its first-ever International service from Milwaukee, with planned flights to Cancun on the Caribbean coast of Mexico. It’s the latest in what has been a rapid expansion push by Spirit to the Mexican tourism hotspot, which has seen tremendous airlift growth amid the pandemic. Beginning Dec....
TravelThrillist

10 U.S. Cities with Amazing Beaches to Recharge in Right Now

There’s plenty to do when the sun goes down, too. "Stress" and "vacation" are two words that have no business together, whatsoever. When you use PayPal to book your next hotel stay, you can rest easy that your payments are secure. Plus, they've partnered with Expedia to bring even more peace of mind to your next trip, so get planning.
TravelMotley Fool

4 Budget-Friendly Destinations for a Summer Getaway

From white sand beaches to outdoor adventures to foodie cities, these are the top spots to vacation on the cheap. Jetting out on a summer getaway might seem counter to your personal finance goals, but it doesn't have to be. There are plenty of budget-friendly destinations where you can enjoy a much-needed vacation without breaking the bank.
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

These New Private Jet Trips Show You the Best of Mexico, Iceland, and the West Coast Wine Regions

TCS World Travel, a company specializing in all-inclusive jet expeditions and custom itineraries, has three new adventures for travelers to enjoy. In June, the company announced the new intimate private jet trips for 10 people, which it says are all "perfect for couples or solo travelers" looking to get out and explore again in the late summer or early fall. Here's what you need to know about each trip so you can pick the right one for you.
TravelINFORUM

Ready to travel again? Try one of these destinations

(Tribune News Service) -- Families are emerging from their pandemic bubbles and planning travel once again. Here are five ideas to consider. The Point, Saranac Lake, N.Y. For an over-the-top return to travel experience, consider a stay at The Point, an intimate lakefront private Adirondack estate that was originally built as a Great Camp for William Avery Rockefeller II. Imagine a luxurious twist on an old-school summer camp experience with activities that might include boating, fishing, tennis, water skiing, croquet, badminton, swimming, wake-surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking or a round of golf at the Saranac Inn golf course. A Relais & Châteaux member, The Point is the only Adirondack Great Camp from the Gilded Age that is open to the public. Currently, children 18 and older are welcome. However, buyouts of the 11-room property are possible so that multi-generational gatherings with young children may be enjoyed.
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Travelcntraveler.com

As Vaccinated Tourists Plan Trips Again, Adventure Travel Is Booming

The first order of business for many vacationers used to be drinking margaritas on the beach. But now, it might look more like zooming down a zipline, marveling at molten lava, or tracking an elusive wild animal. After over a year of being cooped up inside, vaccinated travelers are ready to venture outside of their comfort zone.
Sevierville, TNwcyb.com

Sevierville a top destination to visit this summer

(WCYB) — News 5's Preston Ayres recently caught up with Amanda Marr from the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce to talk about all things happening in the town. AirBNB recently named Sevierville the top wish listed destinations in the world, according to Marr. Marr says Soaky Mountain Water Park is a...
TennisVillage Voice

Living Out of a Suitcase! Katie LaFrance shares Her Favorite Vacation Destinations

Traveling is one of the best ways to get to know more about the world, as well as yourself. Katie LaFrance’s main passions include traveling the world, exploring new places, and meeting new people. She lives out of a suitcase when she travels for her job as a lifestyle and fashion influencer. Here are her favorite places she’s visited that you might also enjoy!
Travelfairfieldcitizenonline.com

5 Ways to Travel the World and Work Remotely From 5-Star Hotels, Luxury Resorts and Vacation Homes This Year

After a year of staying close to home, Americans are ready to travel again. According to an April Tripadvisor report, 67% of Americans are planning to travel this summer, up 17% from the spring. And of those travelers, 53% are spending more money on trips, and they’re vacationing for longer, with 29% getting away for a week or longer and 28% taking a 10-day trip.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches, According To Instagram

As travel begins to make its inevitable comeback, people are planning more vacations, whether they’re sticking to road trips closer to home for now or taking off on international trips for the first time since before the pandemic began. According to data from TripIt, California, Hawaii and Florida are among the top summer destinations for U.S. travelers, while Americans as a whole are booking longer trips than usual, tacking on a few more days to their vacations compared to recent years.
TravelKWQC

The best travel destinations with Kit Bernardi

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kit Bernardi of KitTravels.com joins us via Zoom to talk about some road trip travel spots this summer. Starting in Illinois, the Four Seasons Hotel has recently been renovated. The hotel occupies the top floors of the Michigan Avenue skyscraper offering stunning views of the lake, Oak Street Beach, and Michigan Avenue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy