CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rooms to Let, Slavic Village’s annual community arts event, is shifting gears in 2021 for its seventh iteration. Instead of taking over abandoned homes slated for demolition, this year Rooms to Let will focus on storefronts and neighborhood lots near the intersection of Broadway and East 55th Street. More than 50 artists have participated in the event, creating pieces for public display from noon to 6 p.m. on July 10 and 11. The event is free to attend.