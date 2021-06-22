Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

COLUMN-China's latest swipe at iron ore may be deja vu all over again: Russell

By Clyde Russell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

* GRAPHIC - China steel output vs spot iron ore price: tmsnrt.rs/3j1degi

LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 22 (Reuters) - The slump in iron ore’s price on Monday would have had a familiar ring to market participants, coming in the wake of yet another attempt by China to cool what its officials see as an overheated market.

The question for the market is will Beijing’s efforts will bear fruit this time? Or is Monday’s slump just another blip and China is still unable, or unwilling, to take actions that will force iron ore prices meaningfully lower?

China’s economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Monday it and the market regulator are jointly looking at the iron ore market and will crack down on hoarding and speculation.

The regulators said China, the world’s biggest importer of iron ore, will closely monitor spot trading prices and investigate malicious speculation in a timely manner. They will “strictly punish and disclose” irregularities such as hyping prices and hoarding, according to a statement.

The announcement had the desired effect of knocking the wind out of iron ore prices, with the most-traded September contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ending 8.8% lower on Monday at 1,121 yuan ($173.31) a tonne, a three-week low.

However, while the domestic price was hammered, the benchmarks traded outside China were less affected, although they still lost ground.

The spot price of iron ore for delivery to north China MT-IO-QIN62=ARG, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, dropped 6.3% to $205.75 a tonne, the lowest since June 7, but still up 29% from the end of last year.

The most active iron ore contract traded on the Singapore Exchange fell as much as 5.7% to $195.05 a tonne. That contract expires on July 31, however the June 30 expiry contract saw a more modest decline of 1.5% to end at $210.79 a tonne.

It’s worth noting that neither Chinese domestic futures nor the international price markers saw declines as big as the last time Beijing threatened a crackdown on iron ore, in mid-May, when trading limits and fees were raised.

At that time the spot iron ore price dropped 11% from a record $235.50 a tonne on May 12 to $209.05 on May 14, with the intervening day seeing no trade due to a public holiday in Singapore.

The spot price continued to drop in subsequent trading sessions, reaching a low of $188.50 a tonne on May 27, before resuming its upward trend to the recent peak of $223 on June 15.

Dalian futures fell 9.8% in the two days from the record high close of 1,315 yuan a tonne on May 12, and dropped to 1,021 yuan by May 27 before resuming their rally.

What the price action shows is that Beijing’s efforts to cool the iron ore market have an initial impact, but ultimately amount to little in the absence of structural changes in the market.

There are two sides to the iron ore and steel coin: Beijing is only really able to exercise control over the demand side, and it can really only do this by controlling the output of steel mills.

China indicated at the start of 2021 that it didn’t want steel production to exceed the record 1.05 billion tonnes achieved in 2020, partly to control energy consumption and pollution.

However, the reality after five months is somewhat different, with steel output hitting a record high of 99.45 million tonnes in May, and production in the first five months of the year reaching 473.1 million tonnes already - up 14% from the same period a year earlier.

SUPPLY RECOVERY?

Supply is the other factor, and it’s here that Beijing exercises virtually no control, being reliant on the volumes exported by the top shippers, namely Australia, Brazil and South Africa.

There are some signs that supply is returning to closer to potential, after weather events cut some volumes from top exporter Australia. Meanwhile number two exporter Brazil is still battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as is South Africa.

Australia exported about 76.59 million tonnes in May, according to vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv, with this being the second-strongest month this year behind March’s 76.73 million.

Brazil shipped out 29.58 million tonnes in May, its best month since December’s 32.01 million and closer to the 32-34 million tonnes level the South American country is capable of exporting.

South Africa’s exports were 4.78 million tonnes in May, the second-strongest month this year.

Even with supply recovering, it’s difficult to envisage a situation where iron ore prices fall substantially - unless China actually limits steel production, or makes a meaningful shift to using scrap steel in electric arc furnaces rather than the more usual iron ore in coking coal blast furnaces.

Until then, it’s likely Beijing’s moves to lower prices will be a case of the renowned quote by U.S. baseball legend Yogi Berra: “It’s deja vu all over again.” (Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Berra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Steel Mills#Iron Ore#China Steel#Column#Launceston#Argus#The Singapore Exchange#Chinese#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
South Africa
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dalian ferrous raw materials dive on demand concerns

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke futures fell to a one-month low on Thursday and iron ore prices tumbled more than 3.5% as steel production cuts at some mills sparked concerns about demand for the steelmaking ingredients. A major steel producer in eastern China had been...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China govt bond yields slump after cabinet floats RRR cuts

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday after the State Council, the country's cabinet, said authorities would use timely cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to support the economy. While the cabinet said China would keep monetary policy stable, investors took talk of cuts in RRR - the mandatory reserves that banks have to set aside - as a strong easing signal.
Industryspglobal.com

Rio Tinto pursues low-carbon steel with POSCO, adding to China, Japan MOUs

Rio Tinto has a $1 billion fund for climate-related investments. Miner Rio Tinto said July 8 it will pursue low-carbon steelmaking together with South Korea's POSCO, building on technical cooperation with China Baowu Steel Group and Nippon Steel Corp. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Businessspglobal.com

SHIPPING: Robust commodity demand to spur dry bulk rally into Q3

The surging demand for infrastructure-related commodities such as iron ore and coal, along with minor bulks such as aggregates, clinker, limestone is likely to help fuel the dry bulk market rally into the third quarter, with freight levels and time charter earnings setting new records. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China to boost steel scrap usage by 23% in next five years

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China plans to increase its use of steel scrap by 23% to 320 million tonnes by 2025 and to increase production of recycled nonferrous metals, in an effort to ensure supplies and to meet the country's climate commitments. The world's top metals consumer will boost...
Industryspglobal.com

Feature: Can China's import of recycled steel take the heat off iron ore prices?

As iron ore prices surge to never seen before highs, propelled by recovering global steel demand, an increasingly popular narrative is making its rounds in China on the potential of replacing, or supplementing, the Fe element in steelmaking with recycled steel, following China's lifting of import restrictions on ferrous scrap in January 2021.
Economymining.com

Copper price jumps after China’s auction fetches $10,500 per tonne

Copper prices rose on Wednesday despite China’s announcement that it will release more base metals from its state reserves after completing the first batch of sales in its latest effort to rein in surging raw material costs. More sales will be arranged in the near term to ensure market stability,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China steelmaking ingredients drop on expectations of output controls

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Futures of steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped on Wednesday, with the benchmark iron ore retreating after two straight sessions of gains, on expectations of production cuts at steel mills. “Recently the anticipation of reducing crude steel output has made a comeback,”...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Forgotten tin tops energy transition metals leader-board: Andy Home

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Copper may grab the supercycle headlines but it’s the tiny tin market that outperformed all other base metals in the first half of this year. London Metal Exchange (LME) tin hit a decade high of $33,181 per tonne in June and is currently trading around $31,800, up by 51% on the start of the year. Aluminium, the second-best year-to-date LME performer is up by 25% and copper “just” 21%.
Economykitco.com

China June tin output rises 10.9% from prior month - Antaike

* China's refined tin output in June rose 10.9% from the prior month to 15,567 tonnes, state-backed research house Antaike said on Tuesday. * The increase came as restrictions on power usage in the tin-smelting heartland of Yunnan were "basically lifted" last month, Antaike said in its survey of 20 producers; the curbs had been imposed amid an electricity shortage.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Chinese steel futures track raw material prices higher

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures rose on Tuesday, on higher raw material prices and output-control expectations, although slowing construction activities and auto sales capped gains. The most-actively traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, gained 2.1% to 5,261 yuan ($814.25) per tonne by...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price up as China steel futures rise

Iron ore prices rose again on Tuesday following the steel price increase. The most-traded September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) dropped in the morning but gained in the afternoon before closing up by 0.5% from Monday’s close of 1,225 yuan ($189) per tonne. According to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Ganfeng gets green light for Argentina lithium plant

(Reuters) - China’s Ganfeng Lithium on Tuesday said its subsidiary had received approval to build a 20,000 tonnes per year lithium plant for its Mariana project in northern Argentina, where it intends to use solar power. Ganfeng, one of the world’s top producers of lithium chemicals for electric-vehicle batteries, said...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dalian iron ore futures jump as Tangshan mills resume production

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China jumped more than 5% on Monday, fuelled by rising demand as mills in steel hub Tangshan resumed production after the country’s party centenary. Steel output at some producers was restricted due to the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary and environmental-related...

Comments / 0

Community Policy