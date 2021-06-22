Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zalando, LVMH's Sephora form strategic partnership

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RIG4_0abZwbB200

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German online retailer Zalando on Tuesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with LVMH’s Sephora, allowing the beauty products chain to offer its products via Zalando’s platform.

The partnership will be rolled out in Germany in the fourth quarter and expanded to other Zalando markets from 2022.

No financial details were disclosed.

“Fifty years after opening its first store, Sephora once again disrupts prestige beauty by joining forces with Zalando to create the ultimate online prestige beauty destination for Zalando’s 42 million active customers,” Sephora CEO Martin Brok said.

Sephora operates in 35 countries and has 2,000 stores globally, with roughly half in Europe.

“Beauty represents a huge and exciting opportunity for us, with the online beauty market still largely untapped in Europe,” Zalando Co-CEO David Schneider said.

Zalando, Europe’s biggest online only fashion retailer, has seen sales soar during coronavirus lockdowns, with revenues in the January-March period up 47% to 2.24 billion euros ($2.67 billion).

($1 = 0.8395 euros)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Frankfurt#Lvmh#Zalando Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Younited raises $170 mln from Goldman Sachs, Bridgepoint

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - French fintech firm Younited said on Thursday it has raised $170 million from a group of investors, including Goldman Sachs and Bridgepoint, to expand its footprint in Europe. Younited offers personal loans to individuals and also works with companies such as Orange Bank and N26...
Retailmartechseries.com

Searchspring Announces Strategic Partnership With Classy Llama

Magento and BigCommerce Retailers Can Now Leverage Searchspring’s Leading Ecommerce Solutions Paired With Classy Llama’s Top-of-Line Marketing Consulting Services. Searchspring, a global leader in site search, merchandising, and personalization solutions, today announced a partnership with Classy Llama, a top Magento and BigCommerce Solution partner that offers custom ecommerce websites, marketing, operations, and consulting services.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Alsara Investment Group Acquires Khrisjoy

MILAN – The outerwear category continues to sizzle. After Moncler’s acquisition of Stone Island in December, Alsara Investment Group has taken a majority stake in Italian brand Khrisjoy with a view to expanding its global reach, product offer and digital capabilities. Financial details of the agreement were not revealed, but...
Businessecomagazine.com

Ashtead Technology Enters into a Global Partnership with Hydromea

International subsea equipment solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has entered into a global rental partnership with Switzerland-based Hydromea, the innovative subsea wireless access provider. Under the deal, Ashtead Technology will actively promote and use Hydromea’s LUMA™ high-speed through-water wireless optical modems as an integral part of its AMS+ and DMS (Autonomous...
Businessgamingintelligence.com

Playtech expands Fortuna partnership with PSK launch in Croatia

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has extended its partnership with Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG) to launch the operator’s PSK brand in Croatia. The supplier has successfully migrated the PSK.hr site onto FEG’s unified platform through integrations with Playtech’s IMS and PAM platforms. The move comes as part of a multi-year...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Singapore PE firm Ikhlas Capital invests in Silverlake partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Reuters) - Singapore-based private equity firm Ikhlas Capital has formed a strategic partnership with Silverlake Group through a $40 million investment to support the software company’s growth, the firms said on Tuesday. Ikhlas will be Silverlake’s first institutional partner, and the tie-up will help the technology...
NFLMiddletown Press

GRUBBRR Announces Strategic Samsung Partnership for All-in-One Kiosk

GRUBBRR powers Samsung’s new all-in-one kiosk as the company enters the self-ordering kiosk industry. GRUBBRR, the emerging leader in self-ordering kiosk technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics America, Inc. to provide the most advanced software solution on the market, powering the Samsung Kiosk, the company’s new all-in-one kiosk solution as it enters the self-ordering kiosk industry.
Businessnutraingredients-usa.com

Swander Pace forms ingredient supply partnership

Swander Pace Capital has formed an ingredient supply partnership with an established supplier for functional ingredient development for beverages and dietary supplements. The new company is called Triple Crown Holdings that will be a partnership with T-Bev, Inc. T-Bev is a manufacturer of tea extracts, natural and organic caffeine and other botanical extracts. T-Bev is based in Eugene, OR.
BusinessDaily Camera

WaveLynx, YourSix announce strategic partnership

WaveLynx Technologies Corp., which develops access-control devices and credentials, has entered into a strategic partnership with Minnesota-based physical-security-as-a-service provider YourSix Inc. YourSix provides cyber-secure cloud surveillance and access-control solutions. Its system integrates with WaveLynx’s line of Ethos Readers and Credentials and soon will integrate the WaveLynx MyPass Mobile Credentials into...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

KORE Power Announces Strategic Partnership with Cleanhill Partners

KORE Power, Inc., (“KORE Power” or “KORE”) the leading U.S.-based developer of battery cell technology for the energy storage and electric transportation industries, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Cleanhill Partners (“Cleanhill”), a private equity firm pursuing investments in the energy transition sector that contribute to decarbonization. Cleanhill has invested in KORE Power as part of the strategic partnership.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

ADAX and Bitcoin.com founder announces strategic partnership

• The decentralized exchange protocol, ADAX, has announced a new partnership with Mate Tokay. • The co-founder of Bitcoin.com has bet on this automated liquidity protocol and the project. ADAX is a decentralized exchange protocol that aims to revolutionize transactions. This next-generation protocol based on Cardano has announced a new...
Economyfranchising.com

Lift Brands Announces Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Functional Fitness Brand, Fitstop

Partnership fast-tracks Fitstop’s global footprint. “Lift Brands has both developed great bands and made strong strategic partnerships to enhance our offering for both our members and our franchisees,” said Ty Menzies, global CEO of Lift Brands. “Our partnership with FitStop will allow Lift Brands to diversify into the significantly trending space of athletic functional fitness and open the door to our franchisees to invest in an on-trend, fast-growing and very exciting offering in FitStop.”
Businessthepaypers.com

Zalando, Sephora partner to create online beauty destination for Zalando customers

Zalando and Sephora have announced that they have entered a strategic partnership to create an online beauty destination for Zalando customers. The partnership brings together Zalando’s customer experience and ecommerce expertise with Sephora’s curated assortment of beauty products from more than 300 brands. Starting in Germany in Q4 2021, the partnership is set to be rolled out to other Zalando markets in 2022.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Cadre Announces Strategic Partnership with DisruptAD for International Expansion

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- DisruptAD, one of the region’s largest venture platforms, announced a strategic investment in Cadre, a US-based technology-driven real estate investment platform that provides individuals the opportunity to invest alongside institutions in high-quality commercial real estate assets. The investment comes after Cadre has raised capital from investors including Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Ford Foundation, General Catalyst and others. DisruptAD’s investment is from the Ghadan Ventures fund, which aims to support promising startups from around the globe to expand their footprint to Abu Dhabi and across the broader region. As part of this partnership, Cadre will be expanding its corporate footprint to Abu Dhabi, and will work closely with DisruptAD to expand access for investors in the region to commercial real estate in the United States, and vice versa.
Businesschannele2e.com

Capgemini Acquires SAP Partner Acclimation

Global IT consulting and services firm Capgemini has acquired Australian SAP partner Acclimation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 390 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See all SAP...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Advanced360 Solutions and Tr3Dent Announce New Global Partnership

Facilitated by Enterprise Ireland, the strategic partnership aims to empower organizations of all sizes to advance digital transformation efforts. STERLING, Va. and GALWAY, Ireland (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Ireland-based Tr3Dent, the leading global provider of an intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform that empowers digital transformation, and Advanced360 Solutions, a U.S.-based...
BusinessLight Reading

Former Liberty Global exec joins Airties

ISTANBUL ï¿½ Airties, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced that it has appointed Nicolas Fortineau as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Fortineau will oversee Airties' global marketing efforts including product marketing vision and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy