Day Two: The Best New Amazon Prime Day Deals on Outdoor and Fitness Gear

By Cam Vigliotta
SFGate
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it — and you probably did — summer officially began this past weekend. After last year’s festivities were put on a pandemic-induced pause, we’re more eager than ever to hit the trails, the gym or simply spend time being active. Meanwhile, Amazon is celebrating Prime Day one month early this year, allowing us to snag some much-needed gear just in time for the approaching warm weather. To help you find the goods you need, we’ve rounded up our favorite Prime Day deals on discounted outdoor and fitness gear. Find what you need, snag it before it’s gone and make the most of your post-pandemic summer.

