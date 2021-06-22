Rugged Laser-Equipped Phones

Devote time to maintaining an active lifestyle with the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 advanced health watch. This cool wearable has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. It combines performance with advanced health sensors. In fact, the TicWatch E3 has a heart rate sensor that monitors your heart health 24/7. You can also program this watch with your exercise goals and get a notification when you’ve reached your target heart rate. Additionally, all-day blood oxygen level monitoring shows you just how well you’re absorbing oxygen. Furthermore, integrated HIIT workouts, 20+ professional workout modes, motion tracking, and more help you stay fit. And to cool down, the TicZen feature keeps an eye on your stress levels. Moreover, additional features like contactless payments with Google Pay, access to popular apps, and smart home control make this an incredibly comprehensive gadget.