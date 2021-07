The ever-expanding mystery of ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 continues to grow as a shadowy aeronautical company is revealed to be the town’s benefactor. To complicate things further, the head of the company turns out to be an avid reader of Hilde’s articles. Things seem calm on the surface, but the young journalist is convinced that a conspiracy is afoot, to say nothing of her secretive grandfather who likely holds many of the town’s deepest secrets. The show’s penchant for cliffhangers continues as we are left with yet another mystery in the tense finale. Curious about when we might get some answers? Here’s everything we know about ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 episode 5.