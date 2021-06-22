Prepaid Debit Card Trials

Cancel
By Elena Rahman
Cover picture for the articleTesco Bank is undergoing a trial process with its new prepaid debit card. The Clubcard Pay debit card gives shoppers double the number of points for three months. In addition, Tesco Bank will reward shoppers for shopping at new stores to allow customers to claim extra points. Clubcard Pay users...

#Prepaid Debit Card#Marketing Agency#Tesco Bank#Clubcard#Tcc
