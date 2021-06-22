Prepaid Debit Card Trials

Virtual multi-currency debit cards come with a host of benefits that are improving the way businesses make payments and manage their money. Virtual multi-currency debit cards are getting more popular and for good reason; they have several positive implications for how you do business. As the name suggests, virtual multi-currency debit cards are payment cards created entirely online that act in the same way traditional, physical debit cards do—just without the physical card. They’re issued by Mastercard or Visa, stored in a secure wallet on your smartphone, and you can use them wherever traditional payment cards are accepted. As a business owner, you can choose the currency and digital assets you need, set spending limits, and define the merchant types where the card can be used.