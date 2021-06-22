Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Favorites Brazier, Simpson melt on sizzling day at trials

By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6WOO_0abZvXdD00

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The rooms in Tokyo practically had their names on them.

Instead, others will be taking the spots that seemed all but reserved for two American track champions, Jenny Simpson and Donavan Brazier.

The cold realities of the U.S. Olympic qualifying reared their ugly head on a scorcher of a day at track and field trials Monday. In a format where records and resumes mean nothing, and only the top three finishers in each event earn a spot, Simpson and Brazier fell short.

“There are things that champions overcome. I couldn’t overcome them," said Brazier, the world champion at 800 meters, after finishing last in that race, more than 4 seconds behind winner Clayton Murphy.

“It's hard to believe,” said Simpson, a former world champion whose 10th-place finish in the 1,500 meters, well behind winner Elle Purrier St. Pierre, had stunned the crowd only moments before.

They were not quite superstars, and no massive ad campaigns had been built around them, a la Dan O'Brien, whose flop in the decathlon at trials back in 1992 stands as maybe the most stunning “sure thing” to not happen at the U.S. trials.

Still, they were favorites in their events — if not to win, then at least to finish in the top three and head to Tokyo next month.

Simpson, who took bronze in Rio to become the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in the 1,500, was done almost before she started. There was heavy jostling at the start that knocked five or six runners off stride.

“No one went down,” she said. “Maybe they should have called the race back. That was extreme.”

Brazier has prided himself on entering the 800 without a concrete game plan and improvising on the fly. This time, it backfired. The pace was pushed. Brazier tried to keep up and he didn’t have his customary kick at the finish. He knew with about 200 meters left that it wasn’t his day. Instead, it belonged to Murphy, who will get a chance to add to the bronze he won five years ago in Rio.

“I’ve been able to win from the front. I’ve been able to win from the back. I don’t know if it was just overconfidence going into the race thinking I could do whatever the hell I want and come out successful," Brazier said. “Maybe lack of race plan is what got me.”

On other days, Chris Nilsen's upset of two-time world champion Sam Kendricks in the pole vault might have made headlines. Kendricks is heading to Tokyo, however, thanks to a second-place finish that wasn't exactly what he planned. But still good enough.

“This will go down in history as the hardest team ever to make,” he said.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Will Claye did the expected, winning the triple jump, while the women's 5,000 was mostly a no-fuss affair, taken by Elise Cranny in 15 minutes, 27.81 seconds.

“During the warmup, we were in ice baths and I kept my body temperature as cold as possible,” said Rachel Schneider, who finished third in the 5K. "Outside of that, we just said be tough and don’t worry about it because everyone’s dealing with the same heat.”

Maybe Jordan Mann dealt with it best. The steeplechase runner missed a step and found himself plunging into the water pit during prelims. He finished 12th, but at least he got some relief.

It was 94 degrees when that race started, and the sunshine heated the surface of the track to well over 100.

“The heat makes it tricky out there,” Claye said. “You don’t want to blow a gasket out there."

Simpson insisted the heat was not a factor in her race. Clearly, it wasn't for the winner, either. Purrier St. Pierre, the 25-year-old who grew up o a dairy farm in Vermont, overcame the early jostling on the inside and simply sprinted out to the front and didn't look back. She finished in 3:58.03, a trials record.

“It happened so fast, and your plan changes,” she said. “You always have a couple different plans in mind. It was never to lead the whole thing.”

She's not the only one who found herself staring at a different sort of future Monday.

“It will be shocking to watch the Olympics on TV,” Simpson said. “It may be hard for athletes to admit, or say out loud, but the sport goes on without you.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Jenny Simpson
Person
Chris Nilsen
Person
Sam Kendricks
Person
Donavan Brazier
Person
Will Claye
Person
Clayton Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Events#Race#Ap#American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Fraser-Pryce rockets to Jamaican 100m title, books ticket to Tokyo

KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 25 (Reuters) - Two-time Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the fastest woman alive, sped to a 10.71 second (wind +1.0 m/s) win in the women's 100m on Friday, the second day of Jamaica's national athletics championships. With her trademark rocket start, Fraser-Pryce separated from the field at 50...
SportsPost Register

Hawkins in 5th after first day of Olympic Trials

Madison grad Chari Hawkins is in fifth place after the first day of the US Olympic Trials heptathlon competition. Hawkins placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles, tied for second in the high jump with a personal-best of 1.84 meters, was fifth in the shot put, and seventh in the 200 in a personal-best time of 24.36 seconds.
Eugene, ORGoDucks.com

Ducks Enjoy Another Strong Day At Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – At this rate, a third U.S. championship at 200 meters is well within reach for Jenna Prandini. Prandini, the former three-time NCAA champion for Oregon who won U.S. titles in the 200 in 2015 and 2018, ran a personal best for the second time in two days Friday to win her semifinal heat in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Prandini ran 21.99 on Friday, a day after running 22.14 in the first round.
Eugene, ORnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Damarcus Simpson finishes fourth at U.S. Olympic Trials

Despite setting a new, wind-legal personal-best in the event, former LaFayette High School state long jump champion Damarcus Simpson finished in fourth place at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday night. The finals, which had to be delayed as track temperatures soared to 108...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators In Olympic Games: Hakim Sani Brown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The scene is one that stays with you if you document sporting events and performances as a career. In June 2019 on the final night of the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the competition was over and the athletes, their coaches and families gathered on the track at the University of Texas to watch the closing ceremonies. Gators senior Grant Holloway was the star of the night, breaking the NCAA record in the 110-meter hurdles that former NFL receiver Renaldo Nehemiah had owned for 40 years.
Sportsleadertimes.com

NO RELAY

Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race. Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials […]
SportsNBC Sports

Monaco Diamond League full of Olympic previews; TV, live stream schedule

The annual Diamond League stop in Monaco has become a crown jewel of the track and field calendar. Friday’s meet has the best international fields of the year thus far. Olympic previews in several events are the storylines at a venue where a world record on the track fell each of the past three years.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2021 Tokyo Olympic Swimming Previews: Mixed Medley Relay

The mixed medley relay is expected to come down to the last three World Champs in the event... plus one nation that didn't even compete at 2019 Worlds. Archive photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open...
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Tokyo Olympics: 9 Oregon Ducks named Olympians for Team USA

Tracktown, USA will be well represented in Tokyo this summer. Team USA announced its full roster for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this summer on Tuesday with nine former/current Oregon Ducks making the final roster. Devon Allen, Matthew Centrowitz, English Gardner, Jenna Prandini and Galen Rupp are all returning Olympians,...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Vashti Cunningham reaches for gold in Tokyo

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Vashti Cunningham is looking to break records in the high jump this summer at the Tokyo Olympics. The Bishop Gorman grad set a personal record earlier this year jumping 6 feet, 7.5 inches. At the U.S Olympic Trials she won her event by clearing 6 feet 5 inches.
SportsYardbarker

The top track and field athletes heading into the Tokyo Olympics

While a few would-be gold-medal threats are not headed to Japan, numerous reigning Olympic and world champions are set to represent their countries. A few world records will be in jeopardy. Factoring in accomplishments and 2021 form, here is a look at the top track and field athletes bound for the Tokyo Games.
SportsTexarkana Gazette

BRIAN TYL | World records make for mostly good times

World records intrigue me. I was more than impressed by the performances at the 2021 United States Track and Field trials. Three world records were broken in each the women's 400 meter hurdles, men's 200 meter dash and men's shot put. Sydney McLaughlin, a 21-year-old from Dunellen, New Jersey, ran...
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

How to watch the Monaco Diamond League

After an exciting meet in Oslo last week, Diamond League action will continue on Friday in Monaco. With only a couple more competitions to go before the Olympics, several of the world’s top athletes will be in attendance and track fans won’t want to miss it. 400m hurdles. The highlight...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Commit Ty Simpson Shines After Day One of Elite 11 Finals

It didn't take long for Alabama commit Ty Simpson to impress at the Elite 11 Finals at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California. The 2022 quarterback shined on Wednesday in front of camp counselors like North Carolina's Sam Howell, Liberty's Malik Willis, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma State's Dorian Thompson-Robinson and coaches Quinn Avery, Jordan Palmer and Josh Johnson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy