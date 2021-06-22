Cancel
Texas State

Border patrol agents intercept marijuana, meth worth more than $1.8 million at Texas crossing

 17 days ago
STARR COUNTY, Texas — Border patrol agents in Starr County, Texas, thwarted four recent smuggling attempts that netted marijuana valued at more than $360,000 and more than $1.5 million in methamphetamine.

The first incident occurred Friday in La Grulla, where agents responding to a suspicious activity call encountered 10 migrants, including three children. Agents discovered and seized more than 114 pounds of marijuana, valued at more than $91,000 near the group of migrants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a news release.

Early Sunday, agents working in Garceno detected fresh footprints leading away from the river and into the United States, prompting the deployment of a K-9 that led investigators to four bundles of marijuana. The bundles, which weighed a combined 220 pounds, had an estimated street value of more than $177,000. The marijuana was seized, and agents observed five people flee the area and return to Mexico, CPB stated.

Sunday evening, Rio Grande City agents working with CPB air assistance in La Grulla observed three people carrying bundles, who retreated back to Mexico but abandoned their cargo. Closer inspection revealed three bundles of marijuana weighing more than 115 pounds and valued at more than 92,000, the news release stated.

Meanwhile, methamphetamine worth more than $1.5 million was seized at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint and turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. No additional details regarding the narcotics were provided, according to CPB.

