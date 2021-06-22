Portrait Of A Powerful Family
How do you define family? One way to look at it is as a group of diverse individuals bound by love. That definition holds for the recent addition of eight WNBA players to Jordan Brand, and demonstrates Michael Jordan’s desire to form an expansive and inclusive family. “The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” he says. “The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire and push culture forward.”www.wnba.com